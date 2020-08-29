For decades, WWE has delivered some spectacular dream matches. From Andre The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan to The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, they've made countless classic matches into reality. These matches left the WWE Universe speechless and they're highly acclaimed all over the world.

Over the years, WWE has provided fans with different kinds of dream matches. Some of them were magnificent technical bouts. Others were perfect examples of deep storytelling.

The reason for the popularity of these kinds of dream matches among the wrestling fans is very simple. Everybody loves to see two larger-than-life Superstars face each other in a highly-anticipated encounter. Every wrestling fan imagines pitting the two most popular Superstars together in a battle for the ages.

However, not every dream match lives up to expectations. The WWE Universe has witnessed many moments when a match with a lot of potential failed to live up to the hype. It disappointed the fans and left a sour taste in their mouth.

Now, let's take a look at three instances in WWE history when a dream match lived up to the viewer’s expectations and two instances when it failed to make the desired impact.

#3 WWE Dream match that delivered - John Cena vs. AJ Styles

An unforgettable encounter.

John Cena and AJ Styles are two of the most popular wrestlers all over the world. While John Cena built his legacy and took down legends in the WWE ring, AJ Styles cemented his place as the face of TNA. After his exit from TNA, everybody speculated about his next move. After "The Phenomenal One" spent almost two years with NJPW, fans rejoiced when Styles finally debuted in WWE at Royal Rumble 2016.

Ever since then, what looked impossible all of a sudden became inevitable. After being the face of TNA and WWE respectively for years, AJ Styles and John Cena finally met face to face in a WWE ring. The two had a long program that consisted of a trilogy of matches on three different pay-per-view events.

Each match turned out to be spectacular. Styles and Cena squared off for the first time ever at Money in the Bank 2016. Styles won the match with interference from The Club but the finish didn’t affect the quality of the bout. The two went on to face each other again at SummerSlam in a top-notch match.

Both Styles and Cena traded innovative moves in their struggle to decide who's the best. The terrific contest featured some brilliant maneuvers. Cena went outside the box and executed a Yoshi Tonic on AJ Styles. Later, "The Phenomenal One" retaliated and performed a springboard Frankensteiner on Cena.

After they hit each other with multiple moves and finishers, AJ Styles finally pinned Cena after he landed the Phenomenal Forearm. This match established Styles' position in WWE as one of its top stars.

However, this wasn’t the last time the duo faced each other. At Royal Rumble 2017, fans witnessed another stunning battle between Styles and Cena. This time, AJ Styles was the reigning WWE Champion. With Super Attitude Adjustment from the top rope, Cena finally pinned Styles and captured his sixteenth world championship.

This trilogy solidified this feud's place in the history books as one of the best. During their dream matches, the chemistry between the two Superstars was absolutely amazing. These matches also silenced Cena's critics who questioned his wrestling ability. Meanwhile, AJ Styles was once again praised for his phenomenal in-ring ability.