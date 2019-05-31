3 WWE employees Vince McMahon recently fired and 2 that actually quit

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.86K // 31 May 2019, 01:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H offered a job to his friend Road Dogg after he quit as SmackDown Live's head writer

Vince McMahon - the CEO and Chairman of WWE - posses a ton of power in his corporation. Being a majority owner of the company, Vince continues doing things the way he wants to do. Sometimes, it can be tough to impress him but those who had done it became a howling success.

When things go wrong, however, WWE Superstar goes through hell. It has happened many times. A wrestler, out of nowhere, lands on WWE, gets a winning streak and suddenly, plunge down. Rusev, for instance, suffered this. Initially, WWE had planned to push him as a monster heel, but due to various reasons, Vince cancelled his push and now The Bulgarian Brute is lost in the shuffle.

And if someone is out of luck, he or she could even get released by the Chairman. Speaking of which, here are 3 WWE employees Vince McMahon recently fired and 2 that quit.

#3 Got fired - Dasha Fuentes

Dasha Fuentes wasn't in Vince McMahon's good list

Dasha found a job in WWE as a backstage interviewer. She spent her early days interviewing NXT talents and later moved up to the main roster. Some fans didn’t like her interview style, which was a bit disorganized. However, it didn’t get her fired right away.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Fuentes revealed that a series of events caused WWE to let her go. She said that it was an interview with Roman Reigns that actually caused her release but as per Fightful Select, it wasn’t the only reason why WWE fired her.

Vince McMahon didn’t like that Fuentes was “redundant and pausing” her speech during the interview, which contributed to the termination.

Dasha is currently unemployed but it wouldn’t be shocking if, someday, All Elite Wrestling signs her as a backstage interviewer or a ring announcer.

1 / 5 NEXT