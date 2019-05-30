WWE News Roundup: Hottest Stories of the Week (30th May 2019)

What's creating buzzes in WWE this week?

On this week's edition of WWE News Roundup, the final edition of May 2019, as always, we will be taking a look at some of the most talked about stories in WWE this week. We will also look at some of the biggest news that are making rounds in the wrestling community.

From Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose talking about being lied to by Vince McMahon to an NXT Superstar being hit by a drunk driver, there's plenty to talk about this week, and you will find everything you need to know right here in order to stay up to date with the latest stories in WWE.

If you missed out on last week's edition of WWE News Roundup, you can check it out here. So let's begin - here are the news round-up of the hottest stories in WWE this week that you need to know:

Rey Mysterio will vacate the United States Championship on Raw next week due to injury

The End of Mysterio's U.S Title Reign

The Master of the 619 Rey Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank in controversial fashion to win the United States Championship. According to reports, the US Champion Mysterio will return to Monday Night Raw next week to relinquish his title due to an unfortunate injury suffered by Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank.

The announcement of his injury was made by the WWE Commentators who stated that Rey wasn't available for this week's Raw and would relinquish the title next week instead, which led to Joe coming out to the entrance ramp and declaring he would be there when Mysterio vacates the title so he could get back what's rightfully his.

This was Mysterio's first US Championship reign but it will be cut short in a few days. This could probably lead, though not verified, to a feud between his son Dominic and Samoa Joe. We will find out how WWE will deal with the situation in the coming weeks.

