3 WWE legends who'll probably appear at RAW Reunion, and 2 who definitely won't

The Rated-R Superstar often appears for WWE since retiring from the ring over seven years ago.

Though next week's RAW will no doubt feature some huge matches and segments on the road to Summerslam, that's not all that will take place during the three-hour event. This coming Monday, the WWE will be hosting a special RAW reunion, featuring various Superstars from the flagship show's 26-year history.

Some of wrestling's very top stars have already been announced, including 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, the Immortal Hulk Hogan and in many fans' opinion, the greatest of all time, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

But whilst these legends are already confirmed to be appearing, they won't be the only ones. And whilst there's no shortage of legendary wrestlers who will no doubt be wanting to appear, there are some who, through either their own actions or those taken by the company, definitely won't show.

Here are three legends who'll probably appear at RAW Reunion, and 2 who definitely won't.

#3: Probably will: Diamond Dallas Page

Page's positivity and brand of Yoga has helped save the lives of many legends.

Is there a bigger feel-good story in WWE than Diamond Dallas Page? Joining the wrestling world at a time when many are rapping their careers up, Page's drive made him into a megastar, becoming a three-time WCW World Champion as well as one of the company's most beloved wrestlers.

In more recent times, Page's natural positivty has helped countless lives thanks to his DDP Yoga, helping save the lives of legends like Scott Hall and Jake Roberts, which Page's 2017 induction into the Hall of Fame being very much deserved. A genuinely kind individual, WWE will surely have no issue having Page on RAW to promote his Yoga and give some valuable good press for the company.

