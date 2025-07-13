3 WWE stars who can help Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso against Solo Sikoa’s MFT

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 40 is now in the books. The latest edition of NBC's special show delivered in a number of ways, but perhaps the most interesting aspect was one of the two title matches and the way the chaos erupted post-match.

The title match that stood out was a bout between Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso for the United States Championship. The two delivered a great bout, but Uso ultimately couldn't beat his younger brother thanks to Talla Tonga. The MFT and Sikoa attacked Big Jim after the match. Solo's current stable consists of JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

This led to Jacob Fatu returning following the assault on him by the stable. He went on to take down the bulk of the faction on his own. Still, the numbers remain in favor of Solo Sikoa's stable and not Big Jim and The Samoan Werewolf's new union.

Jimmy and Jacob clearly need help against Solo's family, and perhaps the only options could be other family members. This article will take a look at three stars who could potentially help Big Jim and The Samoan Werewolf, including an absent name, a star signed to NXT, and one of the biggest stars on Monday Night RAW.

Below are three WWE stars who can help Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso against Solo Sikoa's MFT.

#3. Jey Uso could stand by his twin and cousin

Jey Uso is the success story of the decade. He was already a big name for around a decade in the tag team ranks, but his singles push in WWE has been a surprising success. He is a former Intercontinental Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and he even captured the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania.

Recently, Jey has been in a tough spot in WWE. After having an amazing first half of the year, he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. From there, he failed to win the King of the Ring Tournament.

Uso is the twin brother of Jimmy. He is also a cousin of Jacob Fatu. While Jey's relationship with Big Jim has been rocky at times, The Usos appear to be on good terms now. As for the YEET Master and Jacob, their current relationship hasn't been defined yet.

Supposing that they can get along, Jey aiding Jimmy and Fatu makes a lot of sense. Main Event Jey Uso has had plenty of issues with Solo Sikoa in the past, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them go at it again.

#2. Lance Anoa'i is already part of NXT

Lance Anoa'i is a relatively young star, but he's already a veteran of the ring. While WWE fans might not be familiar with Lance, he had notable runs in Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and in various other promotions.

Anoa'i was signed by WWE just last year. Fans were eager to see what he might do, but Lance suffered an injury relatively quickly. As a result, much like Talla Tonga prior to last month, Anoa'i is yet to debut properly.

However, that could soon change. Lance could be Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu's partner against the MFT. It would make sense, as not only is he their cousin, but The Samoan Werewolf and Lance teamed up in the indies. They are clearly tight, so this could be a layup provided Anoa'i is healthy.

#1. Roman Reigns could finally return to WWE

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in history. He is a former Undisputed WWE Champion who even headlined WrestleMania more than just about anybody. He is also known as The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

The OTC hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since April. His last appearance was on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania, where Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker laid him out.

The Tribal Chief has a lot of history with Jimmy Uso. Despite the ups and downs in recent years, they ultimately were on the same page late last year. Meanwhile, he's routinely battled Solo Sikoa, so it would make sense to target his younger cousin.

The only question is whether Jacob and Roman could get along, as they had some heated confrontations in 2024. If they can work together, Reigns, Jimmy, and Jacob could be an absolutely devastating trio. They could potentially even overcome the four opponents despite being down a member. The team would be stacked.

