3 WWE stars who can be The Rock’s new Corporate Champion following John Cena’s babyface turn

WWE Friday Night SmackDown opened with a bang last night. John Cena and Cody Rhodes went face-to-face in a preview ahead of their match at SummerSlam. The segment took a turn nobody could have expected, however.Instead of a scathing back-and-forth promo where both men buried each other for their various faults, John Cena went a different route. He almost apologized for how he has acted, admitted he hasn't been himself, and credited Cody Rhodes for giving him the kick in the pants that he desperately needed to find the old John Cena.John even seemingly took shots at The Rock and Travis Scott, noting that they abandoned him right after they united. He then made it clear that the only platinum-selling rapper at SummerSlam to get his hands on Cody will be him.John is seemingly a babyface again and has rejected being The Rock's Corporate Champion. The Final Boss is unlikely to accept this, however. Instead, he will likely just attempt to find someone to take that role and represent his interests. This article will take a look at three stars who could end up being The Final Boss' new Corporate Champion.#3. Seth Rollins could return as The Rock's Corporate ChampionSeth Rollins is one of the best performers in WWE today. He joined the company alongside The Shield and later became the face of The Authority. Recently, he became the leader of a faction that consists of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.Unfortunately, The Visionary went down with an injury. Rollins went one-on-one against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL, but the match ended abruptly after Seth suffered a knee injury.There is a belief among many that something might be afoot, however. Some believe that either the injury was never real to begin with or that it's less severe than many initially thought, and a return could be coming soon.Given that he is Mr. Money in the Bank, Rollins can pull off another Heist of the Century by cashing in during John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes and becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion. This would also get The Rock his Corporate Champion faster than almost anybody else could manage. Given his past with The Authority, it also wouldn't be unrealistic for Seth to take this route.#2. Drew McIntyre is friendly with The RockDrew McIntyre is a big star. Over the past half-decade or so, The Scottish Warrior managed to win multiple world titles in WWE. He is also one of the most fascinating characters on television.The Scottish Psychopath is quite friendly with The Rock. Both have spoken highly of each other in the past, away from WWE television. The People's Champion also gifted him a special sword when McIntyre re-signed with the company. The Final Boss even revealed the news himself.Drew is even the face of The Rock's Under Armour clothing catalog. It is clear that they are quite fond of one another, which could make Drew McIntyre becoming The Rock's new Corporate Champion all the more logical.McIntyre might take a little longer than the others on this list, however. He isn't in a position to have a title match immediately. Still, with The Rock's influence, he could perhaps get a shot at the gold at Clash in Paris or sometime in the fall.#1. Cody Rhodes could accept The Rock's offer after declining it at WWE Elimination ChamberAs noted, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be clashing over the Undisputed WWE Championship. Now that John is seemingly a babyface, their match will be particularly interesting given that it will be a Street Fight.In what would be a brilliant swerve, however, Cody Rhodes could turn heel and become the new Corporate Champion. This would also make The American Nightmare a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion.The decision makes a lot of sense, too. Cody was initially offered the spot to be The Rock's Corporate Champion, but he turned The Final Boss down. Now, five months later, Cody could accept and do so by defeating the man who had taken The People's Champion up on it back at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.It would be a bizarre, but exciting twist of fate if SummerSlam ended with Cody Rhodes and The Rock in possession of the Undisputed WWE Championship. The only question is if Travis Scott will be with them if this happens.