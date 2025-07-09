3 WWE stars who could sell out to The Rock if he comes back

The Rock getting John Cena to turn heel and become his corporate man in WWE was one of the most shocking moments in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. Nobody had anticipated Cena turning heel, on The Rock's instructions, and that too in the last leg of his wrestling career.

However, John Cena is retiring at the end of this year, and The Rock will have to return to select another superstar who would step into Cena's shoes. The 47-year-old superstar will have his last wrestling match in mid-December, and before that, The Rock will have to rope in another superstar who could be his next corporate champion.

It's not like there's a dearth of superstars who would not want to sell their soul to The Rock. There are indeed a few big names who can jump on board and join The Final Boss. Therefore, in this listicle, we will look at three superstars who can become The Rock's next corporate champion in WWE.

#3. Drew McIntyre shares a close bond with The Rock

Drew McIntyre exhibits all the traits to become The Rock's next guy in WWE. The Scottish Psychopath is one of the hottest heels in the promotion today. Moreover, he is also a long-time admirer of The Rock. It was The Final Boss who had sent a Scottish Claymore as a gift to McIntyre last year, when McIntyre signed a new deal with WWE. And not just this, in 2019, The Rock was asked who he saw as the next Rock or John Cena in the company, and he took the name of Drew McIntyre, saying that the guy had huge potential.

"I'm not quite too sure...Personally, I like Drew McIntyre. I think he's got a great look, a great build, and especially as he continues to hone in on his craft, and connect with the audience, which is always the most important thing," The Rock said in June 2019.

So, it won't be a big surprise if The Great One selects The Scottish Warrior as his next man.

#2. Randy Orton could turn heel again

Randy Orton's heel turn has been in speculation for sometime, and it can very well begin once again with him allying with The Rock. One must not forget that he is one of the best heels in WWE, as he has played the villainous character quite well in his career.

Besides this, The Apex Predator's character as babyface has also become quite stale, as he has been losing quite a few matches. A heel Randy Orton was always a huge draw, who would surprise his opponents with evil moves. In fact, The Viper had recently dropped subtle hints of turning heel, as he did gear up to launch his iconic Punt Kick on his opponents. However, he hasn't executed the move so far, but might start doing so once he becomes The Rock's corporate man.

It remains to be seen how Triple H has planned the 14-time WWE Champion's next innings in the company.

#1. Former WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes

It might sound surprising, but The Rock can pull another shocker by getting Cody Rhodes as his next guy. At the upcoming SummerSlam PLE, The American Nightmare will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Since it's one of the biggest events of the promotion, The Rock can also drop in, and this time, he can get Cody Rhodes to turn heel, and beat Cena to win back the Undisputed Championship. This will turn John Cena into a babyface, while Cody will turn heel for the first time since his return to the company in 2022.

John Cena is expected to drop the title and turn babyface eventually, as his retirement tour is coming to an end. What better could it be than to have him turn face at one of the biggest summer events of WWE? Moreover, Cody turning heel will be another shocker for the fans.

The ball is in Triple H's court, and he will eventually decide how Cena loses his gold and who gets to be The Rock's next corporate man in the company.

