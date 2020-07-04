3 WWE Superstars who asked to win a title and 3 who offered to lose a title

Some of these WWE Superstars were happy to drop their titles.

Winning a title is seen as the ultimate achievement in WWE.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins had contrasting title requests

When WWE Superstars are asked in media interviews about their aspirations in the wrestling business, many of them reply by saying they would like to become World Champion one day.

Drew McIntyre, for example, guaranteed in a February 2018 interview with ICW that he would be the first UK-born Superstar to win one of WWE’s World Championships, and that dream became a reality two years later when he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

Superstars wanting to win titles is nothing new, but did you know that some Superstars have asked WWE management if they can lose their title to a certain opponent?

In this article, let’s take a look at three WWE Superstars who pitched their own title win, as well as three who offered to lose their title to somebody else.

#6 Offered to lose a WWE title: Becky Lynch

The inspiration for this article comes from none other than Becky Lynch, who revealed during an appearance on The Bellas Podcast that she pitched the idea of losing her RAW Women’s Championship to Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36.

In the pay-per-view prior to WrestleMania, Baszler eliminated all five of her opponents in the women’s Elimination Chamber match to set up a one-on-one encounter with Lynch at ‘Mania.

Baszler’s strong booking in the build-up to the match, which included her viciously biting Lynch’s neck on an episode of WWE RAW, looked as though it could lead to her finally dethroning “The Man” as RAW Women’s Champion.

However, as Lynch recalled to Brie and Nikki Bella, WWE’s decision-makers did not want “The Queen of Spades” to beat her for the title.

"I actually thought I was going to lose the title at WrestleMania, which I also pitched, but that was the end of it. Plans change."

Lynch later found out that she was pregnant, which forced WWE to alter the direction of her storyline with Baszler.

One month later, Asuka defeated five other female Superstars to win the Money in the Bank ladder match – an accomplishment that would usually guarantee somebody a future World Championship match at a time of their choosing.

On this occasion, Lynch revealed on the post-MITB episode of RAW that she was pregnant, and Asuka’s briefcase actually contained the RAW Women’s Championship, as opposed to a contract allowing her to challenge for the title.

