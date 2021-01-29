3 WWE Superstars who criticized Goldberg's return and 2 who support him

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned on the Legends Night edition of the Red brand, and immediately challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a title match at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. Goldberg's return took Wrestling Twitter by storm, and a large number of fans took shots at the in-ring veteran for hogging the spotlight again on WWE TV.

Goldberg will be taking on Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at the Royal Rumble event. If he wins the match, he will be winning his very first WWE title. Although there are fans who support Goldberg, many among the WWE Universe aren't happy with him getting main event opportunities at his age. A string of former and current WWE Superstars opened up on Goldberg's big return as well, and we'll highlight those reactions in the following slideshow.

#5 T-BAR wants to destroy Goldberg

T-BAR

RETRIBUTION member T-BAR was among the wrestlers who didn't seem impressed with Goldberg returning to WWE TV on RAW Legends Night. Soon after Goldberg challenged Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW, T-BAR put up a tweet, in which he had a plea for the WWE Universe. T-BAR asked the fans to retweet his tweet if they want to see RETRIBUTION destroy Goldberg.

RETRIBUTION vs. Goldberg would certainly have been a must-watch presentation

T-BAR has been pretty vocal on Twitter ever since RETRIBUTION was formed on WWE TV. He has criticized a long string of past and present wrestlers, and hasn't even spared stars from other companies. He clearly isn't happy with Goldberg returning and taking a spot on WWE TV. Unfortunately, chances of a RETRIBUTION vs. Goldberg feud are minute, as the WWE legend has limited matches in his contract, and the promotion would probably utilize the same for singles rivalries.

T-BAR is an impressive athlete himself, and a match pitting him and Goldberg would have been an interesting affair, with both Superstars in their prime. Unfortunately, Goldberg's age has caught up with him and he hasn't wrestled a full-fledged match in a long time.