3 WWE Superstars who dated celebrities and 3 who married them

The incredibly demanding and hectic schedule that comes with being a professional wrestler isn't something that many can handle. The pressure of being on the road and wrestling on a weekly basis is enough to affect one's mental and physical well-being.

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar's 2004 exit is an example of a wrestler being burnt out to the point that they called it quits. It isn't surprising that being on the road together for such an extended period of time tends to lead to wrestlers forming relationships with each other.

In some cases, wrestlers get together with people outside of the wrestling business, either with regular folk, or celebrities who are as popular, if not more than them. Relationships between wrestlers and non-famous partners have been covered on various occasions in the past.

Today, we will take a look at wrestlers who dated celebrities and also wrestlers who went on to marry celebs.

#6 Torrie Wilson (dated Alex Rodriguez)

Wilson and Alex Rodriguez (courtesy: Fox Sports)

Back in the early 2000s, popular WWE Diva Torrie Wilson was married to fellow wrestler Billy Kidman. The duo got divorced in 2008 because of Torrie's hectic schedule. Between 2011 and 2015, Torrie dated Alex Rodriguez, a famous baseball player who is notable for playing the third baseman for the New York Yankees.

The couple was together during the final years of Rodriguez's stint as a legendary MLB player. They were seen enjoying WrestleMania 28 at ringside. This was the same event that featured John Cena vs The Rock in the main event and broke WWE WrestleMania 23's 5-year PPV-buyout record.

Torrie and Alex Rodriguez split up in 2015. Four years later, Torrie got hitched to Justin Tupper, CEO, and founder of Revolution Golf. Torrie was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 for her contributions towards the business while wrestling under the WCW and WWE umbrellas.