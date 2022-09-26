3 WWE Superstars who have impressively pinned Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is one of the greatest athletes in history. Before joining WWE in 2018, the 35-year-old won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games, among many other achievements in Judo.

She also had a legendary career in UFC, during which she was the inaugural UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and became the first female UFC Champion.

Since her WWE debut in 2018, Rousey has been a dominating force inside the squared circle. She defeated almost everyone who stood in her way. However, only a few current superstars impressively succeeded in pinning the UFC Hall of Famer.

Here are three WWE Superstars who have impressively pinned Ronda Rousey.

#3. Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey made her official in-ring debut in WWE at WrestleMania 34. She teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. About four months later, The Baddest Woman on the Planet captured the RAW Women's Championship after defeating Alexa Bliss at the 2018 SummerSlam.

Rousey held the title for about eight months. She then defended the championship against Becky Lynch and then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a Winner Takes All triple threat match.

Towards the end of the match, Rousey seemed in control of Lynch while Flair lay outside the ring after going through a table. However, as The Baddest Woman on the Planet attempted to hit Big Time Becks with Piper's Pit, Lynch reversed the move and surprisingly pinned Rousey's shoulders to the ground for the three counts.

Lynch not only won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35 but also became the first woman in WWE to pin Rousey.

#2. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair pinned Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

In 2018, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair went head-to-head at Survivor Series. However, Flair lost the bout via disqualification after The Queen used a kendo stick to attack her opponent. She also delivered a Natural Selection to Rousey on a steel chair.

Upon her return to WWE earlier this year after a long hiatus, Rousey won the Women's Royal Rumble match after eliminating a few superstars, including Flair. She then challenged The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Although Rousey made Flair tap out to the Armbar during the bout, the referee was knocked out and did not see it. The Queen then delivered a vicious Big Boot to her opponent to pin her for the victory.

Flair was the second superstar to pin Rousey. Nevertheless, the UFC Hall of Famer got her revenge a month later when she defeated The Queen in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#1. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

At Money in the Bank earlier this year, Liv Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Later that same night, the 28-year-old cashed in her contract on an injured Ronda Rousey after the latter retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya.

Despite Rousey's resistance, Morgan successfully pinned her to capture the championship.

The two superstars squared off again for the title at SummerSlam. However, the match ended in controversy. While Rousey applied the Armbar on her opponent, the referee counted her shoulders down, awarding Morgan the victory. Nevertheless, the referee did not see Morgan tap out before he finished the three counts.

After the match, a frustrated Rousey attacked Morgan before putting the referee into the Armbar.

Earlier this month, Rousey won a Fatal Five-way Elimination Match on SmackDown to earn another shot at Morgan's title. The two will now square off again in an Extreme Rules Match at Extreme Rules next month.

