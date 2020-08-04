3 WWE Superstars who never came back after retirement and 3 who returned to wrestle again

The shelf life of a WWE Superstars is considerably lower than various other jobs that don't require one's body to take punishment on a weekly basis. WWE has been around for decades and has given the fans a string of in-ring legends, matches, and segments. There are some who get to retire on their own terms, while others aren't so lucky in that regard.

WWE's history is filled with instances where a Superstar retired from in-ring competition and never came back to have a short rivalry or to even wrestle a full-fledged match.

Some of these wrestlers were content with what they had accomplished in the ring, while others couldn't come back due to nagging injuries that they had suffered during their careers.

On the other hand, there have been a few who didn't stay true to their retirement and came back to have one last hurrah in the ring. Let's check out three wrestlers from both categories in the list below:

#6 AJ Lee (bid goodbye to her wrestling career)

AJ Lee

After honing her craft for two years in Florida Championship Wrestling, AJ Lee made her way to WWE's main roster in May 2011. She soon became a prominently featured member of the Women's division and had feuds with the likes of Kaitlyn and Paige. In 2012, Lee was involved in a months-long storyline with top Superstars Daniel Bryan and CM Punk.

During her stint on the main roster, Lee won the Divas title on three occasions and is regarded by many as the flagbearer of the Women's Revolution that kicked off in 2015.

Lee and Paige defeated The Bella Twins at WWE WrestleMania 31. She was part of a 6-Woman Tag Team match on the RAW following the event and retired from wrestling soon after. It has been around five years since her retirement and it seems like Lee is done with wrestling for good. She even made it clear last year that she is "very retired".