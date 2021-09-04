3 WWE Superstars who should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns and 3 who should not

Roman Reigns is currently in the middle of what is considered by many to be one of the best World Title reigns in recent memory. With an amazing portrayal of his heel persona, intriguing storytelling, and multiple memorable matches, The Tribal Chief has arguably been the best thing in WWE since his return.

Throughout his 365+ days run as the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has defeated several top stars. This includes the likes of Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, and most recently, John Cena. Things have gone to the level where whoever does finally defeat him will be in for a massive push. The question now is - who could do that?

Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who should be the ones to finally dethrone Roman Reigns and three who should not. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#3 Should dethrone Roman Reigns: Big E

Let's start with Mr. Money in the Bank 2021, Big E. The New Day member has been a massive fan favorite and the WWE Universe wants to see him finally get a huge singles push and a world title victory.

Big E was the second-ever NXT Champion, winning the title by defeating Seth Rollins in 2013. He dominated NXT in its early years and proved that he is more than capable of winning a world title on RAW or SmackDown.

With him holding the Money in the Bank contract, the chances of that happening look higher than ever before. We have already seen him in some hilarious segments backstage on SmackDown with Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman. Arguably one of the biggest babyfaces on the WWE roster currently, Big E deserves to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

#3 Should not dethrone Roman Reigns: Edge

Edge's miraculous return will always be a memorable moment for every pro-wrestling fan. It is great to see him back and do what he loves and can now end his career on his own terms.

The Rated-R Superstar has given us some amazing matches since his return against the likes of Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and even Roman Reigns. Edge faced the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year in a triple threat with Daniel Bryan, and then at Money in the Bank in a singles match. He was not able to win either of those matches but recently stated that he is coming for the Universal Championship again.

Edge has done it all in the business and is one of the all-time greats. As much as fans would love to see him hold the world title one more time, it should not come at the expense of Roman Reigns. Edge does not really gain anything from defeating Roman Reigns, but a younger talent could benefit immensely from it.

