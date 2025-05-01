3 WWE Superstars who could quit their current faction and join Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's new faction on WWE RAW is proving to be a problem for the rest of the roster. They have already decimated three top superstars, which might scare away or entice other names in the company.

Rollins and Heyman aligned at WrestleMania 41, and not long after, Bron Breakker also joined the equation. Since their formation, they have taken out CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn. Fans now begin speculation as to who can join this group next, and it seems like there are a few candidates for the role.

In this list, we will look at three WWE stars who can quit their current faction and join Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's group.

#3. Finn Balor can quit The Judgment Day

Finn Balor's relationship with the rest of The Judgment Day hasn't been the warmest these past few months. He often clashes with Dominik Mysterio, leading to him clashing with Liv Morgan. This only intensified when Dominik Mysterio pinned him at WrestleMania 41 for the Intercontinental Championship.

Although Finn seems to have forgiven Mysterio for pinning him at The Show of Shows, there's also the high possibility that all this is just for show. Balor can realize that he is not having much success in the group and decides to be under Paul Heyman's guidance to regain his momentum.

#2. Dragon Lee can feel betrayed by Rey Mysterio's actions at WWE WrestleMania 41

Rey Mysterio was supposed to face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41, but he was injured on the SmackDown show before the premium live event during a tag team match. In his place was newly debuted star Rey Fenix, who failed to win at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Hall of Famer picking Fenix over Dragon, his fellow LWO member and someone who also crossed paths with Americano multiple times, can cause some problems with Lee. As a result, the luchador can do the unthinkable and turn heel against the Latino World Order to align with Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins, which can create an interesting dynamic.

#1. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman can recruit Chad Gable

Expand Tweet

After Chad Gable was kicked out of Alpha Academy, he formed American Made with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. However, the group hasn't found much success on the RAW brand.

Brutus and Julius failed to win their Tag Team title shot opportunities, the same with Ivy Nile for the Women's Intercontinental gold. Meanwhile, Gable will also fall short in his title matches, but those feuds and matches showcased his impressive in-ring skills. Due to this, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman can convince him to join them to get him close to finally achieving singles gold in WWE.

