3 WWE Superstars who aren't ready to get pushed by Vince McMahon and 3 who are

Vince McMahon has had one of the greatest rosters in WWE history for the last five years. But a lot of the talent signed have either left the company or, in most cases, been released.

Even then, it's a young roster that Vince McMahon has, which is ideal for any wrestling promoter since they most likely want to build the company around younger superstars and not aging ones.

While that hasn't always been Mr. McMahon's approach in recent years, there has been a steady decline in part-time appearances and an increase in younger superstars on the roster.

Here are a few superstars on RAW and SmackDown who still aren't ready to get pushed by Vince McMahon, and some who are.

#3 Isn't ready to get pushed by Vince McMahon: Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio won his first title in WWE at the age of 24

At 24 years old, Dominik Mysterio is the one of the youngest superstars on the WWE main roster. He made his in-ring debut at the age of 23 at SummerSlam 2020. He lost to a top star in Seth Rollins at the pay-per-view.

It was an incredible debut, and Dominik Mysterio exceeded the expectations first set of him. He was even seen backstage receiving praise from Vince McMahon.

While some would argue that his incredible debut set the bar too high for him, WWE has done well by making sure that Dominik Mysterio hasn't always been a prominently featured star.

Vince McMahon saw the potential that Dominik had by skipping the entire developmental process, and it paid dividends with a good storyline against Seth Rollins in the summer of 2020. While a crowd would undoubtedly have made the debut more magical, he did everything right.

So far, his biggest achievement has been winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Perhaps the only reason that it happened so quickly is that WWE isn't sure when they will have the opportunity to do so with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Rey could be in his final year or two with WWE and wrestling in general, and a lot of Dominik's presence may have had to do with the company attempting to re-sign the luchador legend in 2020.

With that said, it's still too early for Dominik Mysterio to receive a solid singles push. While he could have a short and enjoyable run as one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, he can afford a few years of development on TV before getting pushed by Vince McMahon.

Dominik Mysterio won't be in contention like Randy Orton or Brock Lesnar to become WWE's youngest World Champion. Once Rey Mysterio is gone from WWE, it will be interesting to see how Dominik Mysterio is handled.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Alan John