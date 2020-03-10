3 WWE Superstars The Undertaker wants to face and 3 that want to face him

Drew McIntyre looms behind The Undertaker.

The Undertaker is one of the most legendary Superstars in WWE history. Having accomplished almost everything a wrestler could ever imagine in Vince McMahon's company, it's true that 'Taker is one of the greatest of all time.

For that reason, everyone respects him. Wrestlers want to work with him, whether the outcome is win, lose, or draw.

Quite a few wrestlers requested to have a match with The Undertaker but most have yet to receive their opportunity. There are also some wrestlers he likes and wants to work with. In this article, we will talk about 3 WWE Superstars who want a match with The Undertaker and 3 men that The Deadman wants to work with. As always, let us know your thoughts about this in the comment section below.

#3 The Undertaker wants to work with: AJ Styles

Styles made a mistake mocking The Undertaker

AJ Styles has mocked The Undertaker several times in the last few weeks. At Elimination Chamber, The Deadman returned and helped Aleister Black gain a pinfall victory over Styles. 'Taker had previously defeated Styles during the Tuwaiq Trophy match in Saudi Arabia last month.

Now, WWE has made it clear that The Phenom would face The Phenomenal One at the Grandest Stage of Them All. What fans probably don't know about this match is that The Undertaker handpicked Styles as his opponent. He believes Styles to be a modern-day Shawn Michaels and wants to share the ring with him.

He isn't wrong though. Styles is a great performer and he offers safety in the ring. Last year, The Undertaker worked in a risky match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown. Since then, he has only worked with young talents.

Styles has mastered the art of wrestling and we are sure that he and The Undertaker will provide an outstanding match to the fans at WrestleMania 36.

