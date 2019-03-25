3 Superstars undefeated at WrestleMania and 2 who never won a single match

While The Undertaker had one of the greatest streaks at WrestleMania, Vince McMahon is nowhere near it

Almost every pro wrestling fan knows about the greatest streak in the history of this industry. Yes, I am talking about The Undertaker’s 21 straight victories at WrestleMania.

From jobbers to main eventers, The Deadman has defeated every Superstar that came in his way. But then, in 2014, Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he beat The Phenom and ended his winning streak at WrestleMania. Even though we are not going to see a streak like this again in WWE, some wrestlers have created their own mini-streaks at WrestleMania.

On the other hand, we have some Superstars who were quite unlucky at the biggest show of the year. They never had an opportunity to win their matches at this pay-per-view - something these wrestlers may want to forget.

Today, we will look at such 5 WWE Superstars who never won/lost at WrestleMania.

#5 Undefeated at WrestleMania: AJ Lee

AJ Lee and Paige

Even though AJ Lee is not an active wrestler in WWE right now, the fans will remember her name for a lifetime. AJ fought a total of 2 matches at WrestleMania and won both of them.

Lee’s first match happened at WrestleMania 30 where she defeated 13 other females for the Divas Championship. It was a historic moment for the former champion, and it was her first of the three titles reigns in WWE.

The following year, Lee and Paige defeated The Bella Twins at WrestleMania after which the former Divas Champion left the WWE. Soon after her departure, AJ announced her retirement from professional wrestling.

Last year, WWE held a poll on their website in which AJ Lee dominated. The question was that which Superstar the WWE Universe would like to see returning at Evolution pay-per-view. For some time, it shined a ray of hope for Lee’s fans, but sadly, she still hasn’t thought of returning to the ring.

