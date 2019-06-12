3 WWE Superstars who could feud with Lars Sullivan next

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 134 // 12 Jun 2019, 05:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be Lars Sullivan's next victim?

Lars Sullivan's first feud on the main roster has seemingly ended as The Freak conquered the challenge from The Lucha House Party this week on RAW. The WWE Universe was very unhappy with this rivalry as they believed that Sullivan should have decimated the Mexican trio at WWE Super ShowDown instead of winning the match by disqualification.

Nevertheless, the 3-on-1 feud has possibly ended as Sullivan waits for his next challenge now. If WWE's recent booking decisions are anything to go by, we may get a 3-on-1 handicap match between Lucha House Party and Lars Sullivan at WWE Stomping Grounds on the pre-show because the Mexican Superstars can appeal that Lars defeated them in an elimination match and he can never defeat them when they are all together.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Vince McMahon is booking a Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party feud

So, Lars will once again beat the 'Three Blind Mice' before looking forward to his next opponent? Here are the 3 Superstars who can have a rivalry with Lars Sullivan next.

#3 Matt Hardy

When Lars Sullivan first appeared on SmackDown Live, he destroyed the Hardy Boyz after they relinquished their SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Since Jeff Hardy was dealing with a serious injury, The Freak brutalized his brother Matt Hardy. He also beat Matt Hardy and R-Truth backstage on an episode of SmackDown Live.

Now that Hardy has nothing to do apart from chasing the 24/7 Championship, he can get himself involved in a feud with Lars Sullivan. Matt Hardy is a natural babyface who always gets cheered by the fans and pitting him in a feud with Sullivan will help the writers in establishing The Freak as the mega heel of the main roster.

Also, this feud will help the WWE Creative team in bringing back Lars Sullivan to the brand he is assigned to instead of having him appear as a Wild Card on RAW every week.

Also Read: WWE RAW: 3 Superstars who can feud with Samoa Joe for the US Championship

1 / 3 NEXT