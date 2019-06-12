×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 WWE Superstars who could feud with Lars Sullivan next 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
134   //    12 Jun 2019, 05:06 IST

Who will be Lars Sullivan's next victim?
Who will be Lars Sullivan's next victim?

Lars Sullivan's first feud on the main roster has seemingly ended as The Freak conquered the challenge from The Lucha House Party this week on RAW. The WWE Universe was very unhappy with this rivalry as they believed that Sullivan should have decimated the Mexican trio at WWE Super ShowDown instead of winning the match by disqualification.


Nevertheless, the 3-on-1 feud has possibly ended as Sullivan waits for his next challenge now. If WWE's recent booking decisions are anything to go by, we may get a 3-on-1 handicap match between Lucha House Party and Lars Sullivan at WWE Stomping Grounds on the pre-show because the Mexican Superstars can appeal that Lars defeated them in an elimination match and he can never defeat them when they are all together.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Vince McMahon is booking a Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party feud

So, Lars will once again beat the 'Three Blind Mice' before looking forward to his next opponent? Here are the 3 Superstars who can have a rivalry with Lars Sullivan next.

#3 Matt Hardy

When Lars Sullivan first appeared on SmackDown Live, he destroyed the Hardy Boyz after they relinquished their SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Since Jeff Hardy was dealing with a serious injury, The Freak brutalized his brother Matt Hardy. He also beat Matt Hardy and R-Truth backstage on an episode of SmackDown Live.

Now that Hardy has nothing to do apart from chasing the 24/7 Championship, he can get himself involved in a feud with Lars Sullivan. Matt Hardy is a natural babyface who always gets cheered by the fans and pitting him in a feud with Sullivan will help the writers in establishing The Freak as the mega heel of the main roster.

Also, this feud will help the WWE Creative team in bringing back Lars Sullivan to the brand he is assigned to instead of having him appear as a Wild Card on RAW every week.

Also Read: WWE RAW: 3 Superstars who can feud with Samoa Joe for the US Championship




1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Lars Sullivan EC3
Advertisement
3 reasons why Vince McMahon is booking a Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party feud
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Superstars team up to attack Lars Sullivan; first feud for the Monster decided?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Lars Sullivan apologizes to top Superstars for his racist comments
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why WWE should plan Lars Sullivan vs Braun Strowman
RELATED STORY
3 times WWE has done the Lars Sullivan character before
RELATED STORY
WWE News: RAW Superstar takes a jibe at Lars Sullivan
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Paul Heyman should debut Lars Sullivan as his new monster after WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
RAW after WrestleMania 35: 5 Opponents for Lars Sullivan following his debut
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Lars Sullivan assaulted Kurt Angle on RAW
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who should become the next Paul Heyman guy following the 2019 Superstar Shake-up
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us