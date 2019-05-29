5 Legends Roman Reigns is yet to face one-on-one in WWE

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.11K // 29 May 2019, 22:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns vs Goldberg is a dream match for every fan

Roman Reigns is perhaps the biggest WWE Superstar of the modern era. In Vince McMahon's eyes, he is the next John Cena, although the creative team has stopped pushing him thanks to the backlash he received from fans and also his battle with leukemia.

Reigns debuted on the main roster as part of The Shield at Survivor Series in 2012. Since then, the Big Dog has been a vital part of the WWE roster.

In his 6 and a half years long career, Roman has achieved everything that a WWE Superstar can. He has won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Titles. He has also won the 2015 Royal Rumble match besides main eventing WrestleMania four consecutive times.

The Grand Slam Champion is one of the only two Superstars who have defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Apart from Undertaker, he has faced a lot of WWE legends like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, Triple H, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and on the 7th June, he will compete against Shane McMahon for the first time ever.

Also Read: 5 reasons why CM Punk could return to WWE in 2019

He has faced almost every Superstar on the main roster but there are still some dream opponents for the Big Dog with whom he has never crossed paths with. Here is a list of the top 5 WWE Legends that Roman Reigns has never faced one-on-one.

#5 Rey Mysterio

Very few people may be able to recollect the time when Roman Reigns used to battle against Rey Mysterio. It was in six-man tag team matches where Mysterio teamed up with other superstars to take on The Shield. However, till date, they have never battled in a singles encounter.

Looking at the way Rey Mysterio is dealing with his injury issues, it is highly unlikely that we will see him feuding with Reigns in 2019. Also, the fact that both are popular face Superstars, it goes against the case of having them battle in a match.

Also Read: 4 Indian Stadiums which could host WrestleMania in the future

1 / 5 NEXT