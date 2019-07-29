3 WWE Superstars who could return in 2019 and 2 that won't return until 2020

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 715 // 29 Jul 2019, 13:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rowdy One

In the past few months, WWE has suffered losses in terms of ratings. Vince McMahon also believes that a major reason behind this is their Superstars getting injured (or ill). Last year, Roman Reigns took a break from wrestling due to leukemia and it was expected that he wouldn’t return until the next few years. Fortunately, the doctors cleared him to wrestle earlier this year and now, he is back.

But the same can’t be said for other Superstars, who are either injured or have issues with WWE. Some of these wrestlers are likely to return soon, while others may not return until the next year. Here are 3 WWE Superstars who could return in 2019 and 2 that will not return until 2020.

#5 Ronda Rousey (Could return in 2019)

Ronda Rousey debuted at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view and quickly became the face of the women’s division. She won the Raw Women’s Championship by defeating Alexa Bliss and carried it until WrestleMania 35, where she defended her title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte.

The Man was the favorite to win this match and it happened when she pinned Rousey at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, during the bout, Ronda Rousey got injured and it has kept her away from the wrestling ring. It was expected that she wouldn’t return until 2020 but now, reports suggest that she may return later this year.

“A lot has changed with Raw since WrestleMania. Banks is MIA so Becky’s leading there but Heyman coming back is a big deal. He likes working with Rousey and she likes working with him.”

“If she does come back to Raw, it might not take until October either. She wants to work with Heyman now. She wanted to the whole time.”

1 / 5 NEXT