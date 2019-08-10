3 WWE Superstars who retired in 2019 and 2 that are going to retire soon

Let's look at 3 Superstars who have already retired this year and 2 who can retire soon

WWE Superstars doesn’t just entertain the fans. They build a connection with their audience and it’s what makes wrestling special. A wrestler’s in-ring career completely depends on their health and several other factors. Some Superstars retired when the time came while others like The Undertaker, for instance, have been wrestling for decades.

This year as well, many Superstars retired from in-ring competition, while others are preparing to do the same. Many of these retirements left wrestling fans in tears, which is understandable. WWE’s roster is also filled with talent from all age groups. Some have been competing for decades, while others just recently started out. And, the ones with higher experience, are going to retire soon.

In this article, we will look at three WWE Superstars that laced up their boots this year and two that could be next.

#5 Retired this year: The Rock

Please Note: While we know that The Rock has been inactive for a long time, but because he revealed he's retired in 2019, this will count as retirement for this year.

The Rock wrestled his last match in 2016 against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. Since then, The Great One hasn’t returned to the ring but the fans keep hoping he returns soon. However, for those who thought The Rock is going to wrestle another match in WWE, there’s some bad news. While speaking to Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Rock revealed that he quietly retired from wrestling and it's indicated he won't wrestle again.

However, there’s some good news too. As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is in talks with The Rock to appear at SmackDown Live’s debut on FOX and considering how big of a show this will be, the former WWE Champion could return to the ring for a special moment.

