31-year-old female WWE star's push scrapped by Vince McMahon? Potential unfortunate development

The first indications of Vince McMahon being back in the WWE Creative were given during the post-Mania episode of RAW. Although it was reported that the Executive Chairman didn't influence the show in any way, the same wasn't the case for the April 24 episode of RAW. There have been now several instances of 'last-minute changes' in the proceedings for the flagship shows.

Mr.McMahon mentioned that he had a say "on a higher level" on creative matters but there's no doubt about his need for micro-management. On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, several changes were reportedly made in the script. It included scrapping of Bayley vs. Shotzi for a place in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It was a huge opportunity for Shotzi as she lost to Iyo Sky in the qualifiers due to unfair means.

The 31-year-old star got another chance to get into the Money in the Bank event when Sky accepted her challenge on behalf of Bayley. The angle was to explore the rising tensions in Damage CTRL. Also, WRKD Wrestling stated that a superstar would lose their MITB spot. It seems Shotzi was scripted to defeat Bayley but a last-minute change by Vince McMahon postponed the match or completely removed it from the scene.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



- Roman’s MITB match becomes clear

- Tensions rise between IYO/Bayley

- LA Knight vs. Santos

- Waller, having a lot of support behind the scenes, gets more time to shine

- Someone may lose their MITB spot next week Notes ahead of #Smackdown - Roman’s MITB match becomes clear- Tensions rise between IYO/Bayley- LA Knight vs. Santos- Waller, having a lot of support behind the scenes, gets more time to shine- Someone may lose their MITB spot next week Notes ahead of #Smackdown:- Roman’s MITB match becomes clear- Tensions rise between IYO/Bayley- LA Knight vs. Santos- Waller, having a lot of support behind the scenes, gets more time to shine- Someone may lose their MITB spot next week https://t.co/o5xT4IvVq5

Bayley issued a warning to Shotzi prior to their match on WWE SmackDown. Interestingly, neither Damage CTRL nor the Ballsy Badass was seen on the blue brand show tonight. No update on their showdown has been provided yet.

Vince McMahon has allegedly made his presence felt in the WWE Creative this month

Despite Vince McMahon reportedly sending e-mails to the WWE talent to ensure that Triple H is really in charge, it is believed that he still has absolute control in creative matters. Triple H’s takeover in the summer of 2022 has benefited both Raw and SmackDown due to clearer long-term direction, non-repetitive matches and more compelling storytelling. However, McMahon's 'small changes' has been disastrous to Hunter's plan.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Vince (McMahon) is still involved & Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too.



I think Triple H & everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can”



- Ricochet

(via Sporf) “Vince (McMahon) is still involved & Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too.I think Triple H & everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can”- Ricochet(via Sporf) https://t.co/twIu0DEmN1

Vince McMahon was reported to be backstage multiple times in the past few months. Following the June 5 episode of RAW, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that McMahon 'was in Gorilla Position.'

"For the June 5 show, however, Vince was in Gorilla Position himself, where he was WrestleMania weekend. Of late, McMahon has been calling in changes, sometimes very close to the show. This has caused late rundowns to be passed out and some segments and matches to be nixed.” (H/T Forbes)

The WWE Universe has grown accustomed to Triple H's way of things. Thus, if McMahon keeps adding his preferred tweaks, it could hamper the overall working mechanism of the promotion as well as the morale backstage.

