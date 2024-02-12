39-year-old former champion to shockingly quit WWE on Monday Night RAW tonight? Next booking step explored

The Road to WrestleMania 40 has just become very challenging for former Bloodline associate and current member of the WWE RAW roster, Sami Zayn.

After failing to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match in January 2024, the 39-year-old was put in a qualifying match to earn a spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match.

Six Superstars will compete inside the chain-linked steel structure to crown the #1 contender for Seth "Freakin" Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

Sami Zayn lost to Randy Orton in the main event of SmackDown this past week. With the defeat, he's officially out of the WWE World Heavyweight Title race and currently doesn't have a clear path to WrestleMania 40.

After the show went off the air, an emotional Sami Zayn said the following about his heartbreaking loss:

"Not much to say, man. No shame in losing to Randy Orton, but its a tough one."

The Underdog from the Underground needs to carve his own path if he wants to make it to The Showcase of the Immortals this year. He could come out on Monday Night RAW tonight to address his WrestleMania status and "quit" WWE (kayfabe), much to everyone's dismay.

The company might keep Zayn off television till Elimination Chamber in Perth, where he could pop back up as a heel to attack an injured Seth Rollins, thus inserting himself into the title scene again.

Sami Zayn wanted a dream WrestleMania feud against WWE legend

In an interview with TVA Sports in 2022, Sami Zayn revealed that he pitched the idea of facing Jeff Hardy in a ladder match at WrestleMania before WWE fired The Charismatic Enigma:

"I had spoken with creative about a storyline with Jeff Hardy," Zayn said. "Jeff was one of my heroes when I was a teenager. He was one of my biggest inspirations when I started. My idea was to have a ladder match against him at WrestleMania. I had a big storyline planned in my head, but unfortunately, two weeks after speaking with creative about it, he was fired."

With Hardy currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, it is unlikely that a dream match between the two stalwarts will come to fruition anytime soon. As for the former Intercontinental Champion, fans must tune into Monday Night RAW this week to find out what the company has in store for him.

