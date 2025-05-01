39-year-old WWE Superstar to steal Logan Paul's title shot against Jey Uso? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso might have his first World Heavyweight Championship defense lined up, but it might not be against Logan Paul. While The Yeet Master is expected to face The Maverick, a 39-year-old star could have other plans.

Ad

During Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, a member of Paul’s entourage attempted to hand him brass knuckles. However, Karrion Kross stepped in, stopping the exchange and offering the weapon to Styles. After the YouTube sensation won, he made it clear on RAW that he was coming for The YEET Master’s title. Meanwhile, Kross also has his eyes on the gold.

Recently, a fan on X/Twitter claimed The Doom Walker should dethrone Jey. In response, the former NXT Champion shared a straightforward two-word message. Going by Kross' tweet, he might be devising a plan to steal Paul's championship shot and face Jey.

Ad

Trending

“I know,” Kross wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After 'Mania, Kross crashed WWE’s WrestleMania Recap and went on a fiery rant. The RAW Superstar was furious about being left off the 'Mania card and said he was ignored despite receiving a loud reaction from the crowd during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The Doom Walker even took a shot at WWE officials, accusing them of chasing viral moments instead of real fan reactions. The 39-year-old's message was aimed directly at those in charge.

Ad

Amid the chaos, WWE could look to capitalize on Kross' momentum and book him in a world title match against Jey Uso. As of now, it's unclear who will fight Jey, but after all this, he needs to watch his back.

Right now, the abovementioned scenario is just speculation, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Vince Russo was stunned that Jey Uso did not help out Sami Zayn on RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed shock over Jey Uso’s absence during the brutal beatdown of Sami Zayn on this week's RAW. The Great Liberator had a tense exchange with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, which led to a main event match.

Ad

During Zayn vs. Breakker, The Visionary declared the Canadian star wasn’t worth saving and demanded his stablemate finish the job. The Architect later hit Zayn with a devastating stomp as officials rushed in. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned Jey and Zayn's on-screen friendship.

“You guys made me believe they were so close. I think Sami told Jey he loved him two weeks ago (...) but Jey Uso is not out there helping his buddy.” [From 8:16 onwards]

Ad

Russo highlighted how WWE had heavily pushed the bond between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn on the RAW after 'Mania. Despite this, The Yeet Master didn’t show up to help his friend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More