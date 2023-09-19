4 AEW stars WWE reportedly wants to sign

When a wrestler becomes a free agent, the two biggest destinations are WWE and AEW. If that star belongs to one of those promotions, they can either re-sign or move on to a different workplace.

Many WWE stars were released during the pandemic between 2020 and 2021. Names like Athena, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, and Samoa Joe joined the new promotion, with all four stars winning gold.

While there cannot be negotiations between a company and a still-contracted star, there can be discussions about signing a potential wrestler. WWE is no exception, and they have reportedly been interested in signing the following four AEW stars.

#4. Hook has a quiet charisma

Hook is another wrestler to have a parent in the business.

Of all the huge names in AEW, WWE has reportedly shown interest in Hook. He's been booked incredibly well in All Elite Wrestling, going over Ethan Page, Jack Perry, and many others.

Hook is only 24 and has many years ahead of him. Since his father, Taz, reintroduced the FTW Championship in Jacksonville-based promotion, that has been his focus.

The young star recently won the FTW Championship after defeating Jack Perry at All In pay-per-view. Hook is currently rumored to team up with Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander to take on 2point0 on this week's Rampage: Grand Slam.

#3. Ricky Starks has ties to Cody Rhodes

Ricky Starks has been featured on AEW Collision since the show's inception.

When you look for a complete star, Ricky Starks checks all those boxes. He connects with the crowd, gives his all in feuds, and can hold his own on the microphone.

He's also had great showings against Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and MJF. It is easy to see why any promotion would be interested in signing Absolute Ricky Starks.

Starks is also close with Cody Rhodes, which could help in a potential bidding war.

#2. Jade Cargill could already be headed to WWE

Jade Cargill appeared to finish up with AEW late last week. After losing the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing in May, Cargill fell to Statlander in a rematch on last week's episode of Rampage.

The two hugged in the middle of the ring as the show went off the air. Cargill has the "It Factor" that is hard to teach but still needs some fine-tuning in the ring. She's taken to the ring very quickly, even doing a great job selling for her opponents.

According to some reports, she's already slated to visit the Performance Center this week. There are more satisfying feuds for Cargill in WWE, including Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez, and Bianca Belair.

#1. MJF will be the top prize in free agency

The biggest free agent to start 2024 will be MJF. The current AEW Champion is a rare star. He's among the best talkers of not only his generation but of all time.

He's made no secrets about his impending free agency in 2024, using it in angles on Dynamite and Collision. The Elite already re-signed with AEW, but will MJF do the same or opt for a different challenge in WWE?

Like Starks, MJF has close ties to Cody Rhodes. The two worked together on-screen and could do so again on RAW or SmackDown. WWE would be foolish not to pursue the Devil, and they have shown interest in acquiring his unique talents.