4 betrayals that could happen on tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is packed with exciting matches and appearances that fans shouldn't miss. With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, some more surprises can also take place.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode is set to feature stars like Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and more. On the other hand, Rey Fenix, Berto, and several female tag teams are booked for blockbuster matches. With all this happening, the fans could also be in for a few shocking surprises.

In this list, we will look at four betrayals that could happen on tonight's WWE SmackDown:

#4. Carmelo Hayes can immediately terminate his relationship with his new partner

Carmelo Hayes has formed an alliance with The Miz on WWE SmackDown for a while now. Although it seems like the former North American Champion is warming up to the idea of teaming up with The A-Lister, that can change soon.

Carmelo already has a history of betraying his partner, like with Trick Williams in NXT. Hayes has mainly been a solo superstar in the main roster and most of his achievements came when he wasn't tagging with anyone. He can betray The Miz tonight and call the veteran dead weight that's dragging him down.

#3. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley's partnership can end immediately on WWE SmackDown

One of the duos scheduled for the Women's Tag Team Gauntlet Match tonight on WWE SmackDown is Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who recently faced each other on RAW for the latter's Women's Intercontinental Championship. Since they didn't exactly start as a team, their loyalty toward each other isn't that strong.

If the champion and The Role Model fail to win the gauntlet match tonight, the latter can take out her frustrations on the rising star. In this way, even if they won't challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's Women's Tag Team Championship, there will be a new angle for the Women's IC Title.

#2. Solo Sikoa pulls the trigger on Jacob Fatu

The tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu has become more difficult to ignore in the past few weeks, especially after the former cost Fatu a chance to become the United States Champion. Tonight, a lot more can happen between them.

Jacob Fatu is set to challenge LA Knight for the US Title at WrestleMania. Tonight, Fatu can instruct Solo and Tama Tonga to help him take out the champion. However, the former North American Champion can be offended by the tone his cousin used and attack him, leaving him alone for The Show of Shows.

#1. Legado Del Fantasma to be under new management

One of the groups on WWE SmackDown that will be featured tonight is Legado Del Fantasma. One of its members, Berto, will go one-on-one with Rey Fenix tonight. Santos Escobar and Angel will likely be at ringside to support their teammate. However, some of the group members can have their own agendas.

After how Santos talked down to Berto last week regarding Fenix's debut, the duo can find a new partner in Andrade, who teased a possible partnership last week by posting a photo with LDF on social media.

