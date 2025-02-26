4 Big mistakes WWE made on NXT

WWE NXT took the brand’s partnership with TNA further on Tuesday night. Moose debuted with a match against the Heritage Cup holder Lexis King.

The show's highlight was the Hardy Boyz’s return to WWE as part of TNA. Many diehard fans tuned in to the show to watch Matt and Jeff Hardy face No Quarter Catch Crew (NQCC).

Elsewhere, Jordynne Grace cut a passionate promo before Roxanne Perez interrupted him. Meanwhile, fans also watched Stephanie Vaquer score a major win in his Women’s North American Championship defense.

Check out the four biggest mistakes WWE made on NXT this week.

#4. A competitive match for Moose on WWE NXT

Moose arrived on NXT to defend his X-Division Championship against the one and only Lexis King. Instead of giving him a star without a title to face, WWE decided to put the Heritage Cup winner in the way of the big man.

The contest could have been a squash win to show Moose's dominance. He is gearing up for a match against Oba Femi, and that will need him to fire on all cylinders.

Instead, the match was evenly contested, and Moose picked up a hard-fought win. This could have been avoided, as the TNA star should have made quick work of Lexis King or some other NXT Superstar.

#3. NQCC worked harder than The Hardy Boyz

No Quater Catch Crew’s (NQCC) Tavion Heights and Myles Borne got the opportunity of a lifetime as they challenged The Hardy Boyz for the TNA Tag Team Titles. Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to a great response from fans.

The champions put on a good show but looked tired at the end of the bout. However, NQCC shone with their excellent performance, and both Tavion and Myles changed fans’ perspectives about them.

The only mistake was seeing the youngsters carry the match instead of the veterans, who could have helped elevate the talent. WWE also quickly rushed into another title match for The Hardy Boyz against Fraxiom.

#2. Ricky Saints got the pin in the main event of WWE NXT

Ricky Saints made his NXT debut with a tag team match alongside Je’Von Evans. The two men took on Ethan Page and Wes Lee following the events of last week’s contract signing.

The match was good and gave all four men a chance to shine. Lee and Evans were phenomenal and the standout performers in the contest.

However, Ricky Saints got the pinfall, which was surprising as he is currently not in a feud with either challenger. Instead, Je’Von Evans could have picked up some steam after his losses to Ethan Page by scoring the pin.

#1. Another title unification bout

WWE is getting addicted to title unification bouts. Roman Reigns set the bar by winning the Universal and WWE Championships, but it doesn’t mean every star needs to win two titles to prove a point.

Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer met in the middle of the ring for a random promo segment and agreed to a Title vs. Title Match for no reason. Ava made the match official, confirming the winner would walk out with both the championships.

It’s too early to unite the NXT Women’s North American Championship. The winner needs time to establish herself as a credible threat to the mid-card.

While the match will likely end with an attack on both women by a heel faction, it still sounds silly to rush into the much-awaited match between Giulia and Vaquer. The booking itself could have been avoided by pairing the two women to defend their titles against a heel team in a tag team match instead.

