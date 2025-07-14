4 Burning questions WWE must answer on RAW after SNME and Evolution

The upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from Birmingham, Alabama, is going to be an interesting one. The show will see the fallout from some big developments at Saturday Night's Main Event XL and Evolution.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce can make some huge announcements for SummerSlam, which will take place on August 2-3. Fans are also excited to watch the next step of Karrion Kross after he assaulted Sami Zayn last week on RAW, putting him out of action for an indefinite period.

In this listicle, we will list some burning questions the company must answer on tonight's RAW after SNME and Evolution.

#4. What’s next for Seth Rollins' faction in WWE?

Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, had a terrible night on July 12, which put a big question mark on his WWE future. Rollins attempted a springboard moonsault on LA Knight, but landed awkwardly and injured his right knee in the process. Knight quickly scored the pinfall after hitting his rival with the Blunt Force Trauma (BFT).

The Architect couldn't even walk properly and needed the medical team's help. Now, the question arises, who will lead the faction in the absence of Seth Rollins?

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are still relatively new to the main roster, and they need The Visionary's guidance. Paul Heyman, too, would be directionless without Rollins. The whole faction could lose momentum in the potential absence of Rollins, and this is a big issue WWE must deal with on RAW if The Visionary is written off TV.

#3. Men's Money in the Bank contract situation

Another burning question after SNME is what would happen to the Money in the Bank contract if Seth Rollins were sidelined for the foreseeable future. It was expected that The Visionary would attempt a cash-in at SummerSlam next month against John Cena or Cody Rhodes. However, WWE might have to postpone or cancel any such plans after Rollins' injury.

Triple H might have to hand over the MITB briefcase to Bron Breakker. Otherwise, he could delay the cash-in for a while, allowing Rollins to recover. Adam Pearce must make an announcement about the contract's future tonight on RAW.

#2. Naomi’s first challenger

Naomi shocked the WWE Universe at Evolution by successfully cashing in her MITB contract on IYO SKY and winning the Women's World Championship. The Glow lost her second consecutive match against Jade Cargill earlier in the night. However, she stunned the fans in attendance by making her entry in the final moments of the main event and winning the gold.

It will now be interesting to see who challenges Naomi for her title at SummerSlam. Since she has squared off against Jade Cargill in two huge matches this year, it's unlikely that WWE would book her in another singles bout against The Storm.

Stephanie Vaquer won the Evolution Battle Royal and earned a title shot at Clash in Paris, and she will likely fight The Glow at the mega event on August 31. Before that, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY might look to confront Naomi and challenge her for the gold. WWE could book a three-way bout between them at SummerSlam.

#1. Is Dominik Mysterio cleared for SummerSlam?

Dominik Mysterio is recovering from a rib injury. This was the reason why WWE had to postpone his Intercontinental Title match against AJ Styles at Night of Champions.

SummerSlam is 19 days away, and WWE will have to give an update on Dominik's condition on RAW. If he isn't medically cleared, Adam Pearce can even ask The Judgment Day member to relinquish his title. Tonight, Pearce should disclose whether "Dirty" Dom will be available for a championship match against Styles next month.

