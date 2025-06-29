4 Burning questions after WWE Night of Champions 2025

The WWE Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia proved to be an exciting spectacle. It was undoubtedly one of the best PLE shows of WWE this year. The night saw Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill win the King and Queen of the tournament, respectively, and the two will now have a title shot at SummerSlam.

Ad

Similarly, Sami Zayn got the better of Karrion Kross, while Solo Sikoa also won his first United States Championship by beating Jacob Fatu. Surprisingly, the show also featured the debut of Hikuleo in Bloodline 2.0. Tonga Loa, another Bloodline member who had been out since last year's Survivor Series: WarGames, also returned to cost Jacob Fatu his title.

The main event of the show saw John Cena retaining his WWE Undisputed Championship against CM Punk. The match was intense, especially as Seth Rollins appeared with Paul Heyman and his allies, attempting a cash-in on Cena's title. However, Rollins was unable to do so after Cena took out the referee before the cash-in could start.

Ad

Trending

Overall, Night of Champions was a decent event, but it left some questions for the fans. This article will therefore list four burning questions after WWE Night of Champions.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

#4. Why didn’t Randy Orton turn heel?

Randy Orton lost yet another final of the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions. Last year, he was defeated by Gunther, and this year, the loss came from his former protégé, Cody Rhodes. However, fans were surprised that The Viper didn't turn heel after losing the match to Rhodes.

Ad

During the bout, there was a moment when The Apex Predator was going for his iconic heel move, the Punt Kick, which he hasn't used recently.

However, he didn't do so. At last, he succumbed to a Cross-Rhodes from Randy Orton. The fans, however, desired much more from his Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton rivalry, rather than simply one match with both going in as faces. Orton and Cody share a deep past, and they should have another match, with Orton possibly being a heel.

Ad

Ad

Had The Viper turned on Rhodes after the victory, that would have set in motion a sensational storyline between the two, which the fans have been wanting to see for a long time. The bout could have gone up till SummerSlam, but Orton didn't do anything and simply embraced Cody after the loss.

#3. Why didn't both Women's Champions from RAW and SmackDown have a match at NOC?

Since it was the Night of Champions, it was surprising to see that neither of the women's champions from both brands had a match. The Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, hasn't defended her title since WrestleMania 41, when she defended her gold against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. She doesn't even have a challenger to her title at the moment on the red brand. While Liv Morgan is out due to injury, Rhea Ripley is locked in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez, and Bianca Belair is nowhere to be seen.

Ad

Similarly, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton also didn't defend her gold at Night of Champions. Instead, her title defense shot came on SmackDown a day before the PLE, where she squared off against her former friend, Nia Jax, in a Last Woman Standing match. The Buff Barbie won the contest, even after a failed cash-in attempt by Naomi on her title. However, the booking was surprising as this match could have taken place at Night of Champions, as Tiffany is the Women's Champion, and the match would have been received well by the fans.

Ad

#2. What happened to Jimmy Uso?

The fans also wondered what happened to Jimmy Uso and why he didn't appear for Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions. The Samoan Werewolf was cornered by JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and a debuting Hikuleo and Solo Sikoa. It was four against one, and the fans were expecting to see Jimmy Uso come out for Fatu.

Ad

The previous night on SmackDown, Fatu had come out to save Jimmy from Solo and JC Mateo after the duo tried to assault the OG Bloodline member. However, Jimmy Uso, not coming out to help Jacob Fatu, despite not being injured, was surprising for a lot of fans.

#1. Why didn’t Roman Reigns show up at Night of Champions?

A day before Night of Champions, it was reported that Roman Reigns could return to WWE soon, and preparations for this have begun. It was expected that The Big Dog would return at Night of Champions, during Cena and CM Punk's match, if Seth Rollins tried to attempt a cash-in.

Ad

Ad

While the Visionary did try an attempt to steal the gold from Cena, and had his men do the needful, Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen. It has been nearly two months since the OTC showed up in WWE. He was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. Since then, he hasn't shown up in WWE to settle his scores with his former ally, Seth Rollins.

It would have been a banger, had Reigns returned last night in Riyadh, and taken out Seth Rollins and his men. That would have also brought Punk and Reigns together, and they could have challenged Rollins and company for a match at SummerSlam. It now remains to be seen when Roman Reigns will finally return to WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!