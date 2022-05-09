4 challengers for Roman Reigns following WrestleMania Backlash

For the first time in a while, it's unclear who's next for Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief continues his reign of dominance in WWE.

The majority of his run as the Head of the Table has been driven by an eventual clash with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. The match finally happened, WWE's two world titles were unified, and now Reigns is left without a nemesis.

So, what's next for the 36-year-old?

Coming out of WrestleMania Backlash's six-man tag team match, WWE needs to decide who is going to step up and take on The Head of the Table next. He now holds both of the company's world championships, so it's more vital than ever that WWE ensures he's involved in entertaining storylines.

On that note, here are four potential challengers for the Tribal Chief following WrestleMania Backlash.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura can finally get his title match against Roman Reigns

WWE's Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura, with Paul Heyman lurking in the background

Not too long ago, WWE teased Shinsuke Nakamura as the next challenger for Reigns. But somewhere along the way, it seems that plans changed and the former Royal Rumble winner has been pushed to the sidelines.

Nakamura is one of the most talented wrestlers in the company and has fought for the big one several times before against the likes of AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal. It's time for WWE to return to their original plans, giving the 42-year-old a shot at the champion.

There's no doubt the two would put on incredible matches, and it would give Reigns someone compelling to feud with over the summer.

#3. Drew McIntyre can return to the main event scene

It seems like a lifetime ago now, but it's been less than two years since Drew McIntyre was the biggest face in WWE.

Throughout the pandemic era, the Scotsman was carrying the Raw brand on his back. He was regularly one of the most compelling aspects of WWE television.

Unfortunately, he's seen a tumble down the card over the last 12 months, and feuds with the likes of Happy Corbin have done him no favors whatsoever. A program with Reigns would push Drew back up the card and help rebuild him as the main eventer he once was.

Fans already got a taste of a potential rivalry between the two at the 2020 Survivor Series, and it rocked. Also, with Drew teaming up with RK-Bro against The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash, it just makes the most sense to keep the two feuding going forward.

#2. WWE could return to his feud with Seth Rollins

WWE's Roman Reigns taking on Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble

Despite both men being villains, the brief feud between Seth Rollins and The Tribal Chief at the beginning of the year was one of the most entertaining in years. The dynamic between the pair was electric.

The story of Seth getting into his former ally's head made for excellent television. The Visionary donning his former Shield attire and entering through the crowd for their match at the Royal Rumble earlier this year was a genius move.

The rivalry between the two felt multi-layered, and they barely scratched the surface with what fans saw. The finish to their match at the Rumble was disappointing, but this is the time to put that right and return to the most compelling storyline that The Tribal Chief could take part in.

#1. Cody Rhodes can finally pursue the big one

At WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE after six years away. Since then, he's been positioned as the face of RAW and is primed for a run on top of the promotion.

Cody has been very vocal about his aspirations to win the WWE title, so it only makes sense that he goes after Reigns. Once he is finished with Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash, The American Nightmare would be a natural choice to step up and challenge the Tribal Chief.

After making the jump from AEW, Cody is a much bigger deal in WWE now than he was in his last run. With fans firmly behind him, the company should strike while the iron is hot and throw him into a rivalry with their biggest star over the world title that his father never managed to capture.

Who would you like to see Reigns face next? Let us know in the comments section below.

