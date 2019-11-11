4 Championships that might change hands before Survivor Series

The company could be looking to crown new Champions before Survivor Series

Survivor Series is only a few weeks away, and WWE has added NXT to this year’s event to make things much more interesting. The inclusion of NXT has allowed the company to give fans one of the biggest and best builds towards a pay-per-view in recent memory.

Fans have already seen NXT invade RAW and SmackDown, while The O.C. has also gone into NXT to make a statement of their own. Now that the event is drawing nearer, we could see championships change hands, as each brand will try to crown their strongest competitors before the battle for supremacy officially begins.

In this article, we will look at four championships that could change hands before Survivor Series.

#4 United States Championship

Styles could be booked in a bigger match at the event

AJ Styles defeated Ricochet at Extreme Rules to become the current United States Champion. It is Styles' third reign with the coveted United States Championship. While WWE has usually used its veterans to help newer Superstars grow, it seems like they are currently feeding newer Superstars to Styles to strengthen his current reign.

We’ve seen men like Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, and Humberto Carrillo fail to take the title off Styles in recent months, and while it has hurt their record on television, it has helped them gain more experience and stay relevant.

It seems like WWE's three mid-card champions will battle it out at Survivor Series, and Dave Meltzer has revealed the following:

For Survivor Series, the plan was for a three secondary title match, Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong vs. Styles. I don’t know this is happening and was only told the plan was that it wouldn’t be that exact match, meaning either Nakamura or Styles loses before that date.

With that in mind, it is possible the company could take the United States Championship off Styles and give it to a newcomer while simultaneously giving Styles a bigger assignment for the pay-per-view. We might just see Styles battle Adam Cole for the NXT Championship in what could prove to be a show stealer.

