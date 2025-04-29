4 changes Seth Rollins needs to make to be successful as a heel

Seth Rollins has always been one of the top stars of WWE, but his status has now reached a new peak after aligning with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker on RAW. Now that he is back to being officially listed as a heel, he can do certain moves to further solidify himself as one.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman aligned at WrestleMania 41 after the latter betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Last week, Bron Breakker was revealed to have joined the duo, as seen on this week's show, showing that they shouldn't be crossed after they attacked Sami Zayn for choosing not to move to SmackDown. Attacking a fan-favorite star is one step to being a successful and talked-about heel. Still, The Visionary can do more damage to succeed with his new character.

In this list, we will look at four changes Seth Rollins can make to be a successful heel.

#4. A new theme song should be implemented

As mentioned above, Seth and Bron attacked Sami on this week's Monday Night RAW after he refused to move to Friday Night SmackDown. Despite attacking the baby face, the audience in attendance still sang Rollins' theme song. While this may be positive for The Visionary's character, it might hurt his heel character.

Seth's current song is one that he has been using for a while, and one that fans like to sing to and use as a chant to show support for Rollins. Due to this, The Visionary can solidify his heel turn by changing his theme song to one that fans cannot sing along to, which can also serve as a way to show that he has a new character.

#3. Seth Rollins can change the way he delivers his promos

Delivering promos is one of The Visionary's many strengths. Whether as a heel or face, he can cut a convincing and entertaining promo that will always get his message across. However, his current style needs to change to make his heel persona stronger.

Seth has always involve and mentions fans in his promos and considers what they think. Now, he has to be more selfish and prioritize the well-being of his Breakker and Heyman. Additionally, making his delivery more serious will do him wonders. However, he has been showing these changes gradually in his previous promos.

#2. Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman can add another superstar

The alliance of Breakker and Rollins under the alliance of Paul Heyman can certainly wreak havoc on RAW, and attacking Zayn, Punk, and Reigns is just the start. However, they can do more damage by adding another superstar with them.

The group is already compared to being Evolution, and they're just missing an up-and-coming star. By adding another name, Seth can have more stars to "mentor" and even help him in future matches.

#1. Seth Rollins can target a top star

One of the biggest baby faces in WWE lately is possibly Jey Uso, who is also the current World Heavyweight Champion. With this in mind, Seth can hit two birds with one stone by attacking The Yeet Master.

After this week's RAW show, Jey Uso's first challenger for the World Heavyweight title may be Logan Paul. After this feud, Seth Rollins can set his sights on the World title to make a statement.

