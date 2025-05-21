4 current WWE stars who have never been in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Winning the WWE Money in the Bank is something many superstars aim for in their careers. Not only to join the long list of impressive previous winners but also to have a sure chance of challenging for a championship at their convenience. Many current stars have already experienced competing at the titular ladder match, but some names have surprisingly yet to qualify.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will occur at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7, 2025. As of this writing, Solo Sikoa, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley have already qualified for the titular ladder match. The upcoming premium live event will mark the first time Sikoa, Ripley, and Perez will compete for the contract. Newly signed stars like Penta, Rey Fenix, Jacob Fatu, and more will also have a chance to compete in the match for the first time. Interestingly, some notable stars have yet to enter the bout.

In this list, we will look at four current WWE stars who have never been in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#4. Former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

Gunther is considered one of the most dominant superstars in recent WWE history. He had a legendary and historic run as the Intercontinental Champion and showed that he belonged at the top as the World Heavyweight Champion. The Ring General has almost done it all, but not Money in the Bank.

The Ring General began wrestling in WWE in 2019, debuting on the main roster in 2022, but has yet to compete and win the notable contract. His only appearance at the PLE so far was in 2023 when he defended the IC title against Matt Riddle.

#3. Current Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the most improved superstars over the past few years. Although he started as simply Rey Mysterio's son and tag team partner, he branched out and became one of the most impressive heels and entertaining characters in the company.

However, since joining the promotion in 2019, he hasn't competed in the titular ladder match yet. As of this writing, the only time the Intercontinental Champion has appeared at the PLE was when he fought Cody Rhodes in a singles match.

#2. Former Champion Bianca Belair

Since the Women's Money in the Bank was only introduced in 2017, it's understandable that not many women have competed in the ladder match yet. However, one that many may be shocked to know hasn't competed yet is three-time Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE has been in the Stamford-based promotion since 2016 and debuted on the main roster in 2020. The only time she appeared at the premium live event so far was in 2022, where she defended the RAW Women's Title against Carmella.

#1. Xavier Woods hasn't yet competed in the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Since Xavier Woods joined the company in 2010, he hasn't competed in an MITB Ladder Match. He remains the only current and former member of The New Day who hasn't qualified for the match, as Kofi Kingston and Big E have already competed before.

The current World Tag Team Champion's only appearance at the PLE so far was in 2015, when he and Big E were defeated by The Prime Time Players (Darren Young and Titus O'Neil) for the WWE Tag Team Title. However, in 2010, he did compete in FCW's version of Money in the Bank.

