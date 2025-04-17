4 Decisions Roman Reigns must make that will shake up WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk is set to main event the first night of WrestleMania 41. With many top stars involved, this match can make a major impact on the company going forward.

Several matches have already been announced for WrestleMania 41 this coming weekend. Roman Reigns is set to be one of the superstars in action, and he will go against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a triple-threat bout. A lot has happened in the build-up to this match, with the biggest angle being Paul Heyman aligning with The Best in the World. However, The Tribal Chief can also make some decisions that will get fans excited.

In this list, we will look at four decisions Roman Reigns must make that will shake up WWE WrestleMania 41:

#4. Roman Reigns brings in a new Wiseman

As mentioned above, Paul Heyman wouldn't be in Roman's corner at WrestleMania 41, as CM Punk cashed in the favour he got for agreeing to team up with The OG Bloodline at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames. However, Reigns might not settle without a Wiseman.

At WrestleMania 41, The OTC can shock his opponents, the Hall of Famer, and even fans by introducing a new Wiseman. The Anoa'i family has a lot of notable names, but one who can be on his corner is The Rock. The Final Boss acknowledged his cousin on RAW's Netflix debut, signifying they have a good relationship.

#3. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to briefly team up again

All three men have a history and a notable dislike for one another. However, it's safe to say that Seth's dislike of Punk is bigger than his hatred for Roman, and the same goes for Reigns.

At WrestleMania 41, Rollins and Reigns can briefly team up to lay out Punk. However, the only way Seth will team up with Roman is if the latter listens to him, which can result in The Visionary taking the lead, with The Tribal Chief following his commands.

#2. Roman Reigns can bring in more reinforcements

The OTC may feel outnumbered this weekend since he won't have The Wiseman by his side. However, he can always have the option to make a few more calls to get somebody to back him up.

The Tribal Chief can ask Solo Sikoa to be in his corner, and in return, the former will protect him from Jacob Fatu. Meanwhile, there is also an emerging group in NXT named Darkstate, which many fans compare to The Shield due to their get-up and overall characteristics.

#1. Paul Heyman to be forgiven

Reigns didn't hide his disdain and disappointment with Heyman after learning about the latter's favor to Punk. However, he didn't outright banish his Wiseman as well.

After WrestleMania, if the Hall of Famer does keep his hands clean and will simply be at Punk's corner only for one night, The OTC can forgive him. However, it's going to be evident that their relationship wouldn't be the same as before.

