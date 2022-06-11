4 directions for Paige outside of WWE

The wrestling world was shocked when former Divas Champion Paige announced that she would be leaving WWE once her current deal expires on July 7th. She posted a message on Friday informing everyone of her big decision.

Paige is mostly known for being the first-ever NXT Women's Champion. She famously challenged AJ Lee for the Divas Championship on her main roster debut. The Anti-Diva defeated Lee for the title while still holding the NXT Women's Championship.

Her career took a turn for the worse in 2016 when she underwent neck surgery. The former Divas Champion returned in 2017 but suffered another injury to her neck. Paige would retire from active in-ring competition in 2018 but was used as a manager and SmackDown official. She was also an analyst on WWE Backstage.

Now that she has officially announced her departure from the promotion, what's next for the former NXT Women's Champion? Here are four possible directions for Paige outside of WWE.

#4. Paige could pursue an acting career

Will Paige head to Hollywood after her wrestling career is over?

Both Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee departed IMPACT Wrestling to pursue acting careers. Other wrestlers like CJ Perry, Summer Rae, and Charlotte Flair have also taken on film roles in the past.

Paige has not wrestled in four years. Therefore she might have put that part of her career behind her. She has already acted in a movie called Santa's Little Helper alongside The Miz.

The Anti-Diva has the charisma that few women in wrestling currently possess. While it might not be in a huge-budget film, don't be surprised if Paige lands a role in a movie.

#3. The former WWE star could walk away from the wrestling world

Paige has been wrestling or has been associated with wrestling for most of her life. She signed with WWE while she was still a teenager but had to retire due to injury at 25. Before moving to the USA, she worked for her family's promotion in the United Kingdom.

For the better part of her life, the former NXT Women's Champion has lived and breathed pro wrestling. When some stars leave the global wrestling juggernaut, they also permanently leave the ring. For example, CJ Perry (Lana) and Eva Marie have not wrestled since their releases.

Now that she has had over a decade of experience at the top of the game, Paige may opt to step back from the industry. She could decide to focus on gaming or continue with her Twitch channel.

#2. Paige becomes a personality for IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT has become a hot destination for pro wrestlers

When a talent leaves a promotion, fans are quick to speculate on the next company that may land that superstar. Before the formation of AEW, IMPACT Wrestling was an alternative to WWE.

Over the years, the company has welcomed several former WWE stars to its roster. Back in the mid-2000s, Christian Cage, Lashley, and Kurt Angle were among the former WWE names to join IMPACT. Recently, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins), Heath Slater, and many others have gone to IMPACT after their releases.

If Paige wants to remain within the industry, she could go to IMPACT Wrestling. She might not get in the ring again, but she could be a commentator, manager, or advocate. The Anti-Diva is great on the mic and can take on any role seamlessly.

#1. She goes to AEW as a manager or competitor

Now that AEW is one of the top wrestling companies in the world, Paige could decide to join the rival promotion. She hasn't been an active performer in the ring since 2018 but has been an on-screen personality for WWE. Since she has natural charisma, she could bring it to AEW.

The Anti-Diva is also a cult hero of sorts due to her being the first NXT Women's Champion. That distinction made her a serious threat to anyone on the main roster. It also led to winning the Divas Championship.

Another instance of Paige's importance in wrestling was her feud against the Bellas. The storyline was integral to the women's revolution and cemented her place as one of the stalwarts in the industry.

Due to her status as a former Divas Champion and top star, Paige could join other stars who have moved to AEW. The promotion has added former female stars from WWE like Toni Storm, Athena (Ember Moon), and Ruby Soho. However, none of the women captured gold on WWE's main roster. Paige did, and she could be a big deal in AEW if she decides to return to the ring.

