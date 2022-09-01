4 Directions for Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah after their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship win

On RAW, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The Tag titles were vacated last may when Sasha Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE. They remained vacant until Triple H took over the creative direction of the company.

With the new era dawning, there was an announcement of the Women’s Tag Team title tournament. Aliyah and Raquel battled their way through several teams to reach the finals. They faced Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the main event of RAW and claimed victory.

Now that they are the champions, it’s only a matter of driving them forward and seeing what can be done about them.

#4. The champs could face a team of WWE legends

One of the best ways to help get newer stars over is to have them face a group of legends. Lita wrestled against Becky Lynch earlier this year, and there is some indication that Trish Stratus may wrestle again.

What if they teamed up to wrestle Raquel & Aliyah? They have competed as a team before and defeated Alicia Fox and Mickie James at WWE Evolution 2018.

The feud between the duos could be a top-level production for the company. It could be extended by having Lita and Trish win the tag titles. Raquel and Aliyah could win them back at a later premium live event, such as Survivor Series.

This could potentially build the WWE Women's Tag Titles to be celebrated while the rising stars get the win at the end.

#3. Toxic Attraction returns to the main roster

Toxic Attraction, former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

The match we never got out of this tournament was Toxic Attraction vs. Raquel and Aliyah due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. They both won their first match, replacing Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, who were also removed due to a reported injury. We never really got to see what they could do.

The angle could feature Toxic Attraction “reclaiming their destiny” while challenging the champions. They are an ambitious pair who would feel like they lost their moment.

They could be presented as furious heels willing to do anything to get what they feel they were robbed of. Win or lose; it could deliver engaging content for the champions.

#2. Rematch against Dakota Kai and IYO Sky

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY lost on RAW, and they could seek their revenge.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY lost the battle to become tag champions, but that doesn’t have to be the end. With Aliyah pinning the wrong person, they have every reason to take on a challenge. Plus, they beat Kai & SKY by trickery, and it could be claimed it wasn’t a clean victory. This is all the material needed to justify any rematch.

Kai & SKY could come into the match with a level of ruthlessness that they didn’t have before. Should Raquel and Aliyah win, it could be best if done by the skin of their teeth.

Such a rematch, though, would suggest that Kai & SKY should win unless they’ve had a lot of wins since their last rematch together. The rematch could occur in a special gimmick match, such as a ladder or a steel cage.

#1. Sasha Banks & Naomi return to challenge the champions

Sasha & Naomi were the last to hold the titles before Raquel and Aliyah

Everyone seems to believe that Sasha Banks & Naomi will return to WWE. Well, they should try to win the titles that they never lost upon their comeback.

There is a history of these kinds of feuds in WWE. Among them was Shawn Michaels in 1994, where he had his version of the Intercontinental Championship.

The Match to have for Boss and Glow could be a “Tables, Ladders, and Chairs” match. WWE could suspend the titles up high and have the four women prove who the real tag team champions are.

It would be nice of Raquel & Aliyah to get the win. Following this, Sasha Banks can pursue world titles, and Naomi can join the Bloodline.

These are four directions that WWE could take with Raquel and Aliyah as tag champions. What other ideas might you have? Sound off in the comments below.

