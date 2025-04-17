4 Double turns WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is just a few nights away, and the fans are extremely excited for WWE's mega event. The best thing about the event is that it leaves the spectators with astonishing twists and turns. And what could be more fulfilling for the fans than watching double turns taking place where the heel becomes a face and the face becomes a heel?

Therefore, in this listicle, we will list out four double turns that might take place at WrestleMania 41.

#4 Jade Cargill (Heel) & Naomi (Face)- After Jade seriously injured Naomi after the match

Jade Cargill will battle it out against Naomi in a grudge match after what transpired on SmackDown a few months back. Naomi secretly assaulted Cargill backstage, leading to The Storm being injured and out of action for nearly three months. The reason: Naomi was worried that Jade was taking her spot and aligning with Bianca Belair.

While Jade is going into the match as a baby face, she might turn heel by mercilessly beating up Naomi even after winning. Jade would also desperately want Naomi to stay out for a few months, and to make this happen, she might cross the line and use a weapon to seriously injure Naomi. This would turn The Glow into a heel, and Jade would become a heel. Thereafter, they can clash at Backlash PLE for another bout.

#3 Finn Balor (Face) & Dominik Mysterio (Heel) - After Carlito and Dominik beat up Finn Balor, taking him out of the match

A split in the Judgment Day is just waiting to happen, and the fans might see it at WrestleMania 41. Dominik and Finn will compete for the Intercontinental title along with Bron Breakker and Penta. While both Dom and Finn are heels, the match can witness a double turn when Dominik gets help from Carlito to beat up Balor, turning the former WWE Universal Champion into a face.

This would also lead to the Irish star's exit from Judgment Day, and later, he can compete against the whole group as the face. As for the Intercontinental Championship, former AEW superstar Penta is the top favorite to win his maiden WWE championship.

2. Gunther (Face) & Jey Uso (Heel) - After Goldberg's return at WrestleMania 41 costs Gunther his title

Gunther is a natural heel in WWE and has duly fulfilled his role as a villain in the storylines. However, WrestleMania 41 could be a turning point, as he will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. There is a chance that The Ring General might turn face during the match. And how will that happen?

WWE legend, Goldberg can lead to Gunther's babyface turn. Goldberg is slated for a retirement match this summer in WWE, and it's rumored that Gunther could be his opponent. The two had a heated exchange at Bad Blood last year, and since then, there have been rumors that Da Man could return to the company and begin a feud with The Imperium Leader any day.

In the middle of the match, Goldberg can come out and spear Gunther to cost him his title. Jey Uso can capitalize on that assault and score the pin over Gunther to win the title. This would lead to a double turn, with Jey becoming a heel after getting help from Goldberg and Gunther becoming a face after losing the belt due to outside intervention from the Hall of Famer.

#1 CM Punk (Heel) & Seth Rollins (Face) - After Paul Heyman helps CM Punk beat Rollins and Reigns

The main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 could be the ultimate game changer. CM Punk as a face will enter the match along with Paul Heyman, but can walk out as a heel, and Seth Rollins, who is a heel, can turn back into a face by the end of the night.

Heyman has already said he will be alongside his best friend, CM Punk. So, the Wiseman won't think twice before helping his friend win the game. And in that process, he will have to betray his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Heyman can later help CM Punk with a weapon or distract the referee to allow Punk to attack Seth Rollins and score the win for him.

Punk's heel turn would be astounding because he hasn't been a heel for a long time in WWE. Along with Punk, Heyman would also turn heel, and Rollins would be a face again, leading to a huge double turn at WrestleMania 41.

If Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 ends in this manner with some shocking twist, it can then also impact Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

