4 feuds that could begin in WWE following Crown Jewel 2025

After a successful Crown Jewel event, WWE fans can witness the beginning of some new feuds that could culminate at Survivor Series: WarGames next month or could even continue beyond that. The feuds can kick off from this week itself on RAW and SmackDown.

In this listicle, we will list 4 feuds that could begin following the Crown Jewel event.

#4 CM Punk vs Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The story between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is a never-ending saga. Since the day Punk returned to WWE two years back at Survivor Series, the two superstars have been at loggerheads with each other. And now, the World Heavyweight Championship is a matter of contention between them.

Punk seemingly won't rest until he snatches the title from Rollins, which The Visionary took from him at SummerSlam 2025. Therefore, on tonight's episode of RAW, CM Punk can once again restart his rivalry with Rollins and challenge The Architect for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event next month on November 1, 2025.

#3 Tiffany Stratton vs Bianca Belair

Tiffany Stratton lost the women's Crown Jewel match to Stephanie Vaquer. This comes as a mighty blow to The Buff Barbie's credibility as the WWE Women's Champion. This also hints that soon, Tiffany might also be dethroned as the champion on SmackDown.

Her new challenger could be a former women's champion, Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE has been absent since WrestleMania 41, when she sustained a finger injury. For the past few weeks, there have been rumors that Bianca can return to WWE.

Instead of going after the Women's World Championship this time, Bianca can go after Tiffany's Women's World Championship. Later, Jade Cargill can also join the battle, making it a triple-threat contest. Since Bianca and Jade carry a significant history, the storyline would be interesting for the fans.

#2 Rusev vs Penta

Another storyline that could kickstart from tonight's episode of RAW is between Rusev and Penta. Penta gave a brutal kick to Rusev last week, when the Bulgarian Brute was out to interfere in the 6-man tag team match. Although Rusev came out to go after Dominik, Penta neutralized the Russian Gladiator for interfering in the match.

This could initiate a new rivalry between Rusev and Pentagon Jr. Penta will square off against Dominik Mysterio on tonight's show for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Rusev can spoil the party for Penta by attacking him in the match, causing the referee to call out the match. These two can then go on to settle their scores at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event next month.

#1 Dominik Mysterio vs Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor's rivalry is something that has been on the cards for the past year, but hasn't taken off fully. The two are still in the Judgment Day, and despite their frequent fights, haven't fully gone against each other.

However, there is a possibility that Finn Balor can soon betray Dominik and kick him out of Judgment Day. Dominik has been self-centered these days. He ran away from the 6-man tag team match mid-way last week, on seeing Rusev out to beat him. Before that, he refused to come to the aid of his mate, JD McDonagh, when the latter was being hammered by The Bulgarian Brute on RAW. Balor did give Dom an earful for doing so.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Penta will take on Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Finn Balor can betray Dominik by not helping him out in case Rusev comes out once again to assault Dom. This would trigger Dom, and next week on RAW, he can attack Finn Balor and formally exit The Judgment Day. This would set the stage for Dominik and Finn Balor's much-awaited rivalry.

