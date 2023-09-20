4 Feuds for John Cena at WWE Fastlane 2023

John Cena is reportedly set to compete at WWE Fastlane 2023. The Cenation leader is rumored to work a tag team match at the October 7 show. His last Premium Live Event appearance was at Payback 2023, when he officiated a match between LA Knight and The Miz.

The 16-time world champion will be on SmackDown this Friday. He will, most likely, pick up from where he left off last week. AJ Styles saved the Cenation leader from a beat down at the hands of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

With that said, here are four feuds for John Cena at WWE Fastlane 2023

#4. John Cena & AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

The conclusion to SmackDown last week was a major tease for a tag team showdown at WWE Fastlane 2023. Cena was about to cut a promo on The Grayson Waller Effect when he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso.

Solo Sikoa also arrived and took out Cena. Jimmy then joined his brother in a two-on-one assault on The GOAT before AJ Styles came to even the odds. The four men had a tag team match after SmackDown went off the air.

We had previously discussed how AJ Styles could ally with John Cena to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane. Cena has stated he cannot perform at the level he used to.

He’s been involved in tag team matches for most of his current WWE run. A tag team match with AJ Styles would also protect him from taking bumps.

#3. Vs. Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane 2023

The feud between Cena and Jimmy Uso kicked off on the September 1, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. The Cenation leader had returned to the blue brand that night to reveal himself as the host of Payback 2023.

Jimmy Uso interrupted the promo. He also debuted his new theme song.

Cena and Jimmy engaged in a promo battle that ended with an Attitude Adjustment to the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. The feud between the two superstars could lead to a singles match at Fastlane.

#2. Vs. Solo Sikoa

Many fans consider Solo Sikoa to be the second coming of Umaga. He’s the same ruthless gimmick. Moreover, he uses the Samoan Spike (popularized by the Samoan Bulldozer) as his finisher on the main roster.

Solo Sikoa teased a feud with John Cena when he confronted the former WWE Champion last week on SmackDown. The Enforcer of The Bloodline got in Cena’s face before taking him out with a superkick to the jaw.

This match could be huge for Solo’s career if it happens at Fastlane. It could also prompt the return of Roman Reigns to handle business with the man who’s been feuding with two generations of The Bloodline.

#1. Vs. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller rudely interrupted John Cena while advocating for a WrestleMania in London at Money in the Bank 2023.

The Arrogant Aussie also delivered a cheap shot on The GOAT but was laid out with the Attitude Adjustment.

Waller has tried to embarrass Cena on the mic during their latest meeting on The Grayson Waller Effect. He could be the one to take on Cena in his first singles match since Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Fans will have to wait to see if WWE moves forward with any of the four mentioned feuds for John Cena at Fastlane 2023.