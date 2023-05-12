4 feuds The Bloodline need to have before their break up in WWE

The Bloodline is arguably the hottest act in the world of pro wrestling today. Guided by the 'Wise Man' Paul Heyman, the stable has dominated the singles and tag team division in the WWE for nearly three years. Over the course of this time, each member of The Bloodline has tasted championship gold.

The indomitable group has decimated competition for as long as fans have seen them together. When it comes to singles competition, Roman Reigns has put a chokehold on the men’s roster. The Usos, on the other hand, brought the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Bloodline when they defeated RK-Bro for the titles on the May 20, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa is the only member of the group who has yet to win a title on the main roster. Though the Enforcer did hold the NXT North American Championship for a short while. Having said that, The Bloodline is bound to implode somewhere down the line. A wild theory going around is that the group's demise will be brought about by the Enforcer himself.

This brings us to the topic at hand in discussing the four possible feuds The Bloodline should be booked into before their eventual implosion. We believe these teams will prove to be worthy opponents to the group that has decimated legends of the past and top superstars of the present.

#1. The Hurt Business reform and take on The Bloodline

The Thunder Dome era had its ups and downs and The Hurt Business belongs to the former category. The four-man group of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin had similar goals when they first came together as a unit.

Unfortunately, Vince McMahon did not have long-term plans for the group and the chairman put an end to the stable seemingly out of nowhere. Now with Triple H in-charge, fans are hopeful for a Hurt Business reunion sooner rather than later. And who better to put the group in a feud with than against The Bloodline.

#2. The O.C.

The O.C.’s original incarnation consisted of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Triple H brought Mia Yim back to WWE and added her to the stable. The O.C. were drafted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2023.

Their transfer ignited a debate around a potential feud with The Bloodline. For those unaware, the original three members of the O.C. have a history with the Tribal Chief. In fact, the Phenomenal One teased a potential feud with Roman Reigns during a recent episode of SmackDown.

#3. L.W.O.

L.W.O. was formed before the Hall of Fame 2023 on WWE SmackDown.

In the past, Rey Mysterio was forced to join the original Latino World World. Two decades later, the WWE Hall of Famer willingly recreated the faction with Legado Del Fantasma as its new members. The group were moved to SmackDown as part of the draft.

Rey Mysterio’s L.W.O. is one faction we would like to see go up against Roman Reigns and his cousins before they go their separate ways. It would be interesting to see a heel vs. face stable go all out on WWE television.

#4. Imperium

Imperium ruled NXT UK with an iron fist. GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci also had an incredible match against the Undisputed Era at Worlds Collide in 2020. The match is noted for the unfortunate injury to Alexander Wolfe.

Fans hoped to see Imperium versus The Bloodline while the latter was still on SmackDown, but the match never took place. With Imperium now a part of RAW, chances are slim. That being said, Triple H can always figure out a way to put GUNTHER and his men against Roman Reigns and his blood.

Do you agree with this list? Let us know in the comments section below!

