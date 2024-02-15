4 first time-ever matches fans could witness at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 is only a few months away, and fans are excited about the different feuds, storylines, and matches that are occurring en route to the event. Due to the many changes in management and the roster in the past couple of years, many first-time matches could finally happen.

One of the main events of WrestleMania 40 is set to be a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, fans could also expect many first-time bouts between different superstars, one being Bayley vs. Iyo Sky.

For this list, we will look at four other possible first-time matches that could happen at WrestleMania 40.

#4. Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill has been wanted by many for so long

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill's inclusion to the WWE roster in September 2023 is a game changer, especially after a dominant run in AEW to start her professional wrestling career. However, even before she joined the Stamford-based promotion, one dream match every fan and professional wanted to see was her against Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE remains one of the company's top stars and had a historic title reign as the RAW Women's Champion. Due to their similar build and charisma, the battle of strength between the stars deserves a main stage like WrestleMania. Interestingly, this face-off is wanted not only by fans but also by the superstars themselves.

#3. Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso was recently teased

Expand Tweet

Another dream match that could happen this year, more than ever, is the singles match between Jimmy and Jey Uso. Since The Bloodline crumbled last year and The Usos went to different sides, fans wanted to see it more than ever.

Jey is currently on the RAW brand, while Jimmy is on SmackDown, but that doesn't mean they stopped making their presence felt by one another. At this year's 2024 Royal Rumble, the twins gave audiences a taste of what their match would look like by starting the marquee match.

#2. A major tag team match was possibly teased for WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

The teased The Rock vs. Roman Reigns face-off at 'Mania received tons of media coverage but for the wrong reasons. As a result of fan outrage, WWE decided to book Roman vs. Cody Rhodes instead, but that doesn't mean Dwayne Johnson and Cody's teased opponent at Mania will be left in the dark.

At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, fans saw Dwayne turn heel and side with Roman against Cody. However, the latter wasn't alone since Seth Rollins went to his defense against the Samoans. However, it seems like Cody, Seth, and Roman could be pulling double duties for the event.

A tag team match between four men could be beneficial for each one. It will still see Johnson partake in a high-level match, and since Seth is currently injured, he could rely on somebody else during the match and won't have to be in action for a long time, especially if he has to wrestle again the following night.

#1. Logan Paul and LA Knight could deliver a blockbuster match at WWE WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

LA Knight and Logan Paul are no strangers to each other. Their paths have crossed multiple times in the past, mainly because they both perform on SmackDown, but they have yet to face each other in a singles match.

It has been rumored for a while that both stars could meet at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All, and their characters and in-ring styles complement each other. Additionally, it was a match that was also entertained by the United States Champion and The Megastar themselves.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE