4 former WWE stars who could be in Vince McMahon's rumored new promotion

WWE has been the biggest wrestling promotion for many years. The company was first formed, in some way, by Jess McMahon. It was later taken over by Vince McMahon Sr. and then Vince McMahon Jr.

While it seemed as if Vince McMahon Jr., best known to wrestling fans as simply Vince McMahon or Mr. McMahon, would eventually pass the company down to his son Shane, his daughter Stephanie, and his son-in-law Triple H, that isn't what happened. Instead, he merged the company with Endeavor's UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

Now, Triple H runs the creative end of things, but there isn't a McMahon on the Board of Directors. Vince resigned from all his positions in 2024 due to various allegations and legal issues. Since his exit from the promotion, many believe he could make a new company.

It would be quite the scenario if McMahon were to form a wrestling promotion to challenge both World Wrestling Entertainment and even All Elite Wrestling, but he needs a roster. Some former stars could choose to work with the former Chairman again. This article will take a look at a handful of names who might work with him in the future.

Below are four former WWE stars who could be in Vince McMahon's rumored new promotion.

#4. Matt Riddle is open to working there

Matt Riddle is a mixed-martial artist and pro wrestler who spent time in various companies. He rose through the ranks in WWE through NXT and then on the main roster before being released in 2023.

The Original Bro was clearly a favorite under Vince McMahon. While he was primarily used for comedic purposes, he held the RAW Tag Team Title alongside Randy Orton in WWE during McMahon's regime.

Out of everyone on this list, Matt is most likely to work for McMahon if he does launch a company. He has even publicly noted that he is open to potentially working for Vince if a company were to be launched, given that he's a free agent. Riddle would be a good get for the promotion.

#3. Rick Boogs didn't get love from Triple H's version of WWE

Rick Boogs is a jacked pro wrestler. He got his start on NXT and even competed for EVOLVE through WWE, but he never really took off until he was called up. Once Triple H took over booking the promotion, Boogs wasn't used much and was released in 2023.

It is clear that Rick Boogs was favored by Vince McMahon far more than he was by Triple H. He was mostly kept off of television under The Game but joined the main roster through Vince, where he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown.

While he has questioned if he wants to wrestle again, that could change if Vince McMahon opens up a company. Rick has been open about how Vince pushed and favored him, so a return under McMahon certainly seems possible.

#2. Lacey Evans reportedly was a Vince McMahon favorite

Lacey Evans is a former WWE star who got her start on NXT. Over time, she transitioned to the main roster and had numerous start-stop pushes before leaving in 2023.

The story of Lacey in WWE is interesting. Triple H clearly had some vision for her, as she was on NXT and later the main roster under his watch. Ultimately, though, he never seemed fully committed to pushing her.

Vince McMahon, on the other hand, loved Lacey. According to reports, he was her strongest ally. If he opens up a company again, Lacey could return to the ring to get the push they had planned on RAW and SmackDown in a brand new promotion.

#1. Baron Corbin received his biggest push under Vince

Baron Corbin was in WWE for quite some time. He went mostly undefeated on NXT before joining the main roster. While there, Corbin won the United States Title. He was let go just last year.

While there were plenty of criticisms for how Vince McMahon used Baron Corbin throughout his time in WWE, there is no denying that he was used most prominently under McMahon. Be it as King Corbin or Constable Corbin, he always had a spot.

If anyone seems destined to be pushed in a Vince McMahon-led company, it is Baron Corbin. Now, he competes as Bishop Dyer in the Indies. Dyer could become the top star of whatever company may eventually form.

