4 fun facts about The Rhodes Family and WarGames that most fans don't know

The Rhodes Family has contributed much to the wrestling industry, but the WarGames concept is definitely the biggest. The late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes' older son, Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, and his younger son, Cody Rhodes, are all familiar with the WarGames concept, and they all have an extensive history with it as well.

For this list, we will look at four facts that wrestling fans may not know about The Rhodes Family and the specialized steel cage match.

#4. The creator himself has not competed in a lot of WarGames matches

There have been 41 WarGames matches from NWA, WCW, and WWE NXT brands, and many more outside the mentioned companies. However, the concept's creator, the late Dusty Rhodes, has only wrestled in 12 matches.

The American Dream competed in the first WarGames match in 1987 against The Four Horsemen. He competed three more times that year, seven times in 1988, and once in 1994. His last WarGames match was in September 1994, when his team defeated Terry Funk, Arn Anderson, Bunkhouse Buck, and Robert Parker.

#3. Dusty and Dustin Rhodes are the only father-and-son duo to compete together

Dusty has four children: two daughters and two sons. His sons are more well-known since they followed in their father's footsteps into wrestling, namely Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust. The former had limited time to share the ring with his father, but the latter even teamed up with him.

Dusty's final WarGames match in 1994 was made extra special because he shared the ring with Dustin. The father and son duo also teamed with The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags) to defeat Terry Funk's team.

#2. The Rhodes Family had their first WarGames match in different companies

The late Dusty Rhodes introduced the WarGames concept while still being in the National Wrestling Alliance in 1987. The first was during Jim Crockett Promotions' Great American Bash tour. Unsurprisingly, this was the company where The American Dream had his first match.

Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, began wrestling in 1988 and had multiple runs in WCW, returning twice before settling in WWE in 2008 until 2012. On Dustin's second return to WCW, he had his first aforementioned match.

Cody Rhodes will have his first WarGames match in a few weeks, which will take place in WWE. With this in mind, it is interesting to see that all of The Rhodes Family debuted at WarGames in different places.

#1. Cody Rhodes has never wrestled in another variation of his father's creation

Cody Rhodes has ventured outside the Stamford-based promotion to elevate his character. He was gone for six years and has wrestled in various promotions, but the most notable was in AEW.

Over the years, wrestling promotions had other names and slight modifications for WarGames concepts. As for All Elite Wrestling, they called theirs Blood and Guts. Cody never competed in one despite founding the company and staying there for a few years. His upcoming match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 will mark his first time competing in the match type.

