It's been years since The Undertaker had his final wrestling match, but that could change at WWE WrestleMania XL.

As the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania gets closer, it's becoming more apparent that WWE plans to make the event one for the ages. So, fans can expect two nights of non-stop action and surreal moments comprising twists, turns, and returns! That is where The Undertaker could come in.

The word going around is that The Phenom could be playing a role at The Show of Shows this year. Since retiring, he has only shown up a handful of times on WWE TV. An appearance from The Deadman would have the crowd screaming at the top of their lungs, even if it doesn't serve any storyline purpose.

However, what would be truly surprising is if he actually has an impromptu match. Here are four last-minute bouts he could be a part of.

#4. Austin Theory

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania 39, the former United States Champion got the privilege of stepping into the ring with a living legend - John Cena.

Interestingly, The Cenation leader wasn't the first all-time great with whom the young star interacted at The Grandest Stage of Them All. At WrestleMania 38 (2022), Theory got into a scuffle with none other than 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

That said, it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old star completes his hat trick of squaring off against trailblazers. One way he could do it is by challenging The Phenom to an impromptu match. That is if he and Grayson Waller fail to qualify for the six-team ladder match.

There's no doubt that a Theory vs. The Undertaker match in 2024 wouldn't be a five-star classic. At the same time, it would be a phenomenal way to treat the fans, as well as take the star one step closer to his breakthrough moment.

#3. Team up with Bron Breakker

If the 2007 Royal Rumble winner ends up having a match at WWE WrestleMania XL, he could take a page out of Sting's playbook and have a partner by his side.

His partner could be the owner of the 'Best Spear in the Business' - Bron Breakker. Last year, The Undertaker showed up on NXT to chokeslam Breakker. Nearly six months have passed since that angle, and the 26-year-old star is now wreaking havoc on WWE SmackDown.

While the second-generation star is primed to be one of the top stars of the Stamford-based promotion in the next few years, WWE could accelerate the process by having him earn The Undertaker's blessings in front of over 40,000 people in attendance. It helps that the Hall of Famer is already a big supporter of him.

For that to happen, the Hall of Famer could help Breakker take down any pair of midcard heels at WrestleMania XL. It could be Indus Sher, Pretty Deadly, or any other duo that fans would love Breakker and Taker to devour in quick fashion.

#2. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Expand Tweet

The Modern Day Maharaja may not be a part of a must-see storyline at the moment, but he has proven time and again that all he needs is an opportunity.

On the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal had a battle of words against The Rock! The fact that he was able to hang with The Great One in a promo segment impressed wrestling fans across the globe. As a reward, he got a WWE World Heavyweight Title shot a couple of weeks later.

Now, in 2024, one would argue that badmouthing USA isn't an effective heel strategy. However, if it worked on Day 1, it might as well get the crowd at WrestleMania XL to pop even louder if the legend coming to his country's aid is The American Bad*ss himself.

The two could then have a short match. While the outcome wouldn't be in Mahal's favor, he'd forever get to boast that he got to scrap with The Undertaker and The Rock in the same year!

#1. The behemoth Omos could face his match

Expand Tweet

Almost every era in WWE has had a giant operating at the top level. The 80s had Andre the Giant. The Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Eras had The Big Show. It looked like Omos would be the current era's ultimate towering phenomenon.

However, the momentum that The Nigerian Giant garnered in 2021 quickly dissipated once Triple H took charge of WWE's creative team in 2022. Since last summer, Omos has only popped up on TV in one-off capacities.

Now, if the pro-wrestling juggernaut still sees potential in the 7 ft 3 in The Nigerian Giant, WrestleMania XL would be the perfect event to reintroduce him. There, he could have an impromptu attraction match against The Last Outlaw.

Over the last couple of years, The Undertaker has showered praise on Omos. So, if the former tag team champion ends up bringing The Phenom out of retirement, he would immediately be perceived as a big deal by the WWE Universe once again.