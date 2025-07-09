4 Landscape-changing WWE returns that could happen this weekend

WWE is getting set for a massive weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. Saturday Night's Main Event will take place on July 12 at State Farm Arena and will feature Goldberg's last match. The Hall of Famer will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Evolution 2025 will be going down this Sunday night, and a couple of legends have already been rumored to be returning at the event. With the promotion clashing with AEW's All In this weekend, Triple and Co. may have several more exciting returns planned.

Listed below are four landscape-changing WWE returns that could happen this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event or Evolution 2025.

#4. AJ Lee could finally make her WWE return at Evolution

The promotion has seemingly been teasing the return of AJ Lee ahead of WWE Evolution this Sunday night. Earlier this week, the company shared Lee's match against Paige at SummerSlam 2014 and then followed it up today by posting another video related to the former Divas Champion.

Lee has not competed since 2015, but fans are still clamoring for her return to the company. The 38-year-old could make a surprise appearance at the PLE on Sunday night to announce her return to the company, or she may potentially compete in the Battle Royal this weekend.

#3. Brock Lesnar

WWE Backlash With Bad Bunny - Source: Getty

Brock Lesnar is one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet, but hasn't made an appearance since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring Tournament last month and will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer next month in New Jersey.

The Beast Incarnate and Gunther had a memorable face-to-face during the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2023. Lesnar could return following The Ring General's match against Goldberg and announce that he will be challenging the Austrian star for the title at SummerSlam next month.

The former Universal Champion could also go for Cody Rhodes or even John Cena, since he has history with both stars.

#2. Gail Kim

Wrestling legend Gail Kim has not competed in the promotion since 2011. She is a former WWE Women's Champion but had the most success of her career during her time in TNA Wrestling.

The 48-year-old was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2016, but her time with the company came to an end earlier this year. Kim could make her return to the company at Evolution 2025 and potentially be a part of the company in a backstage role moving forward.

#1. The Rock

The Rock aligned with John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025 after Cody Rhodes refused to sell him his soul. The Final Boss did not make an appearance during the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41, but instead, it was popular rapper Travis Scott who showed up to help The Cenation Leader defeat Rhodes.

The Great One might decide to return at Saturday Night's Main Event to declare that he will be the Special Guest Referee for the title match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. This would add a lot of intrigue to the match, as The American Nightmare recently hinted that he would be willing to turn heel in the future.

