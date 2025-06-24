4 Last-minute matches that could be added to WWE Night of Champions

This year's WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, there has been a change to the matchcard due to injury, with a title match being replaced by a singles match.

Over the years, WWE has made last-minute changes to its PLE. So, here are four matches the company could add at the last minute to Night of Champions this Saturday.

#4. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley - Women's Intercontinental Title match

Becky Lynch attacked Bayley ahead of WrestleMania and replaced the latter in the Women's Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. While Lyra Valkyria and Lynch won the title at The Show of Shows, they lost it on the following night on RAW.

The Man turned heel following the match on the red brand and began a feud with Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The feud was going great, with a brilliant match at Money in the Bank, where Lynch won the title. However, on RAW after MITB, Bayley made her return and attacked Big Time Becks.

Initially, fans loved the veteran vs. the young star angle of the feud, but now, with the two veterans going against each other, many were worried about Valkyria.

However, on the latest edition of RAW, the former champion interfered in Bayley's title match, resulting in Lynch retaining. This could result in a Triple-Threat match between all three women. There has been tension between Valkyria and The Role Model, and there is a possibility that one of them may turn heel.

WWE could waste no time and book the title match for this Saturday's Night of Champions.

#3. AJ Styles vs. mystery opponent - Since Dominik Mysterio can't defend

Fans were excited for the AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio match for the Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming premium live event. Unfortunately, on RAW, Adam Pearce announced that the bout was canceled, causing a massive uproar on social media.

However, WWE could turn this into a match between Styles and a mystery opponent. Much like Randy Orton, who faced Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41, the company could have Mr. TNA face off against someone else. Many have said that Finn Balor would be a great choice.

AJ Styles [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Balor and Styles go way back, predating their WWE careers, as both men have been leaders of the infamous Bullet Club. The two are exceptional in the ring, and this dynamic works well with their storyline, as the former Intercontinental Champion has been feuding with The Judgment Day.

#2. Ron Killings vs. Logan Paul at WWE Night of Champions

At Money in the Bank, Logan Paul teamed up with John Cena to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match. Despite having some of the best spots of the bout, Paul had to suffer defeat after R-Truth made his return and took out Cena.

While the Undisputed WWE Champion got his revenge on the last episode of SmackDown, Paul is yet to get his. The Maverick has a massive fan following in Saudi Arabia and has been featured on multiple Crown Jewel PLEs.

WWE could schedule the match to pander to Paul's fans and capitalize on Truth's recent boost in fame. This match will see two great in-ring talents take each other to the max. The Maverick has proven he can hang with veterans, and Killings needs a PLE match to get over with the fans since he debuted his new persona.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

LA Knight's feud with Seth Rollins and his faction reached new heights after the group took out Knight on this past Friday's SmackDown.

The Megastar called out the group, only to get a massive warning from Paul Heyman. Paying no attention to it, he had a match with Bronson Reed, who destroyed Knight with the help of Bron Breakker.

The former United States Champion believes he should have won the Money in the Bank briefcase and could challenge for it.

This would be something new and exciting for the Saudi fans. Knight could be booked to make it look like he could win, only for Reed and Breakker to crush his dreams.

Stars have put their Money in the Bank briefcase on the line in the past and lost it. While that won't happen to a top star like Rollins, it would be a refreshing match to see. It would also intrigue fans at the possibility that Roman Reigns could return to help Knight.

