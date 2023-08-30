4 little-known backstage stories that define Bray Wyatt

WWE fans have been mourning the tragic passing of one of the top performers from this generation. It was revealed last Thursday that former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt passed away.

Windham Rotunda was an incredible performer who managed to captivate fans with his larger-than-life and haunting personas blended with excellent microphone work. Nobody has been quite like Bray, and there will never be anybody like him either.

While fans have been able to follow his career, much of his personal life and his behind-the-scenes personality have been shrouded in mystery. With his untimely and tragic passing, several names from pro wrestling have spoken up about their encounters with the legendary figure, providing some insight on Windham the human being.

This article will look at a handful of stories recently told about the former multi-time world champion from a behind-the-scenes perspective. This includes a Hall of Famer's desire to work with him, how Bray Wyatt helped a top star, and beyond.

#4. Paul Heyman called Mick Foley regarding Bray Wyatt's The Fiend character using his hold

Mick Foley with Torrie Wilson

Mick Foley is well-regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. He's a multi-time world champion who has headlined numerous pay-per-views, including WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble. He had a unique style and a captivating presence.

It is no secret that much of Bray's style was modeled after the WWE Hall of Famer. Mick Foley recently discussed a phone call he got from Paul Heyman, who is a contributor to the creative end of the company.

During the chat, Heyman asked about The Fiend character using Mankind's legendary Mandible Claw finisher. Also, Paul even asked if The Fiend could assault Foley with that very move.

Below is Mick's statement regarding how the chat went down courtesy of a Facebook post honoring the fallen star:

"In 2019, I received a phone call from Paul Heyman, asking me how I would feel about Bray’s new incarnation as 'The Fiend' using my old mandible claw finisher. I think I gave Paul a three word answer: 'I love it.' if I remember correctly, it was in that same phone call where Paul asked how I would feel about being on the receiving end of my own finisher. I believe I gave him that same three word answer a second time: 'I love it.' So, a few days later I became the first victim of The Fiend’s mandible claw, and will always be proud to hold that distinction."

The fact that a Hall of Famer like Mick Foley takes so much pride in helping Bray Wyatt speaks volumes. The latter had a lot of respect for the former champion, and it was a mutual feeling.

#3. Bray Wyatt once told Mark Henry's son an amusing story unexpectedly

The late Bray Wyatt

Mark Henry isn't currently with WWE, but he was a top star in the promotion for a long time. He competed there in the New Generation Era, Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era, and beyond. He even won the World Heavyweight Championship.

The All Elite Wrestling star recently told a heartwarming story on Busted Open Radio, showing a kinder side of The Eater of Worlds. This story also involved Mark's son.

You can check out Henry's comments below.

“The last time that we were together was at a signing in Los Angeles during Mania, and Jacob [Henry’s son] was with me and he said, ‘Jacob, come here. Oh my God, look how big you got,'” Henry recalled. “He’s like, ‘Did your dad ever tell you that they tried to put him on a diet?’ And I said, ‘Oh, s**t, where is this going?'”

Henry then continued:

“And [Wyatt] was like, ‘Yeah, we came out of a meeting because [WWE] wanted me to lose some weight and they wanted your dad to lose some weight. And your dad said, 'Okay, all right, enough. I’m going to start right after I go to Taco Cabana.’ Jacob just busted out laughing. [Rotunda was] just a funny dude like that, man. There’s not many people that you could just sit there, and they’re not trying to be funny, [but] they just funny. And I loved him.”

Outside of the Firefly Funhouse segments, fans didn't often see the comedic side of the late-great star. Mark Henry offering this little story was interesting and helped to further paint the picture of Windham, the human being, as opposed to the performer fans adore.

#2. Becky Lynch revealed Bray Wyatt's heart and helpfulness

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is one of the most notable names in the history of female professional wrestling. While she's currently feuding with Trish Stratus, The Man has done almost everything there is to do, including headlining WrestleMania.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Becky defeated Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. As the show ended, she held up her Bray armband to honor her fallen friend and broke into tears. Post-match, she told a Wyatt story to the crowd.

Lynch had her first-ever Tables Match back in 2016. Before going out there, Wyatt asked The Man if she had ever been in a match like that. When it was revealed she hadn't, he took her aside and taught her the fine art of working with a table in wrestling. He didn't need to help her but did so out of the goodness of his heart.

#1. AEW's Miro discussed how Bray Wyatt was kind to him backstage in WWE

All Elite Wrestling fans know Miro as a star on Collision, but WWE fans remember him as Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute was a despised and then a popular star in the company for many years.

Following the news of Bray Wyatt's tragic passing, the AEW star put a video out on social media discussing him.

In the clip, he revealed that during his WWE tryout, Miro was able to serve as the practice dummy for a spot Bray Wyatt was working on. The former Universal Champion was quite kind.

When Miro later signed with the company, Wyatt spotted The Bulgarian Brute and revealed that The Eater of Worlds remembered him. This touched Miro and showed what a genuine human being Bray indeed was.

While Windham Rotunda has passed away, his legacy will live on. As more stories emerge about who he was as a human being, it is becoming increasingly clear that the real man lives up to the incredible on-screen character, Bray Wyatt.

