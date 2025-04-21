4 major angles that could've happened at WrestleMania 41 Night 2 but didn't

WWE WrestleMania Night 2, just like the first night, had a lot of surprises and exciting moments. New champions were crowned, superstars returned, and a lot more. Still, there were moments that many expected would happen but didn't.

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 saw new champions crowned, like Dominik Mysterio winning the Intercontinental Championship, Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch becoming the Women's Tag Team Champions, and John Cena claiming the Undisputed WWE Championship. Surprising appearances from Joe Hendry and Travis Scott also occurred at the event. Some angles would have made the premium live event more interesting, but didn't happen.

In this list, we will look at four major angles that could've happened at WrestleMania Night 2 but didn't.

#4. AJ Styles' alliance with Karrion Kross

AJ Styles was in action at WrestleMania 41 against Logan Paul. Unsurprisingly, the latter had his manager, Jeff, waiting at the ringside where he attempted to give The Maverick his notable brass knuckles. However, this was prevented by Karrion Kross.

As many may know, Kross has been tempting Styles to turn heel on RAW for a while now. At 'Mania, he attempted to convince AJ to play dirty again, but The Phenomenal One refused to do it, which resulted in him losing the match. From the looks of it, WWE may want to prolong this storyline a bit further before fans can see Styles possibly turn heel and ally with Kross.

#3. Chelsea Green should have had an open challenge for the Women's United States Championship

One of the main criticisms of WrestleMania 41 was that the women's mid-card titles weren't put on the line. Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria teamed with Becky Lynch against The Judgment Day, while Women's US Champion Chelsea Green was absent.

Chelsea has become a fan favorite and, despite playing a heel, receives cheers and a lot of support. There was speculation that she might hold an open challenge for the title at the event, but this didn't take place.

#2. Rusev should have answered the open challenge at WrestleMania 41

After it was announced that Miro, best known as Rusev in WWE, left AEW, speculation about him re-signing with WWE emerged. Before The Show of Shows, it was rumored that he might return during the event, where he could meet a familiar face.

Randy Orton held an open challenge at 'Mania after Kevin Owens sustained a neck injury; hence, their match was canceled. Rusev was among those considered to appear, but Joe Hendry answered it instead.

#1. The Rock was absent from the main event of WrestleMania 41

At the 2025 Elimination Chamber, John Cena shockingly turned heel and partnered with The Rock against Cody Rhodes. Despite The Final Boss' important role in the feud between Cody and John, he was absent during their recent Undisputed WWE Championship match.

Cody and John headlined Night 2, and towards the end, Travis Scott, who was also at the 2025 Chamber, helped Cena win the match. Although many were happy with his win, the absence of Dwayne Johnson was one that many frowned upon.

