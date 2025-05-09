4 major WWE teams expected to split at Backlash

WWE Backlash 2025 will air live this Saturday night from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. There are several title matches on the card, including an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and John Cena.

There has been some tension within some established teams on WWE television ahead of the PLE. The company may be planning on having several teams split at the PLE this weekend.

Listed below are four major teams that could split at Backlash 2025.

#4. The Bloodline could split at WWE Backlash

Jacob Fatu already has the odds stacked against him at WWE Backlash this Saturday night. The former MLW star will be defending the United States Championship against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal 4-Way match at the PLE.

Solo Sikoa has seemingly been jealous of Jacob Fatu's success as of late and could try to cost him the title at Backlash. This would likely mean the end of The Bloodline as well, as the remaining members would have to choose which side they were on.

Sikoa attempted to make himself the new Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship, but his plan ultimately failed. Reigns defeated Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match earlier this year on RAW, and the 32-year-old has never won a singles title on the main roster.

#3. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory)

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory captured the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL and seemed destined to have a great run as a duo. However, that has not been the case, as they lost the titles four months later and haven't been on the same page as of late.

Waller was supposed to battle Sheamus on this past Monday's edition of RAW but talked his way out of the match. He suggested Austin Theory as his replacement, and his tag team partner lost to The Celtic Warrior in a singles match. Theory wasn't pleased with Waller's actions and may decide to attack his tag team partner backstage this Saturday night at Backlash.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser may decide to betray Gunther

WWE Crown Jewel - Source: Getty

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General has not handled the loss well so far and unleashed a brutal attack on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on a recent episode of RAW.

The former champion is set to battle Pat McAfee in a singles match at Backlash this weekend. Ludwig Kaiser may have been frustrated with Gunther's lack of leadership in recent weeks and could decide to cost the 37-year-old his match against McAfee. This would mean the end of Imperium and the beginning of a personal rivalry between Gunther and Kaiser.

#1. The Judgment Day could split at Backlash

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Bron Breakker put the Intercontinental Championship on the line in a Fatal 4-Way match against Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41. Balor had the match won after hitting a Coup de Grace, but Mysterio hit a Frog Splash out of nowhere on his Judgment Day stablemate to pick up the pinfall victory. It was Mysterio's first singles title victory on the main roster.

Finn Balor likely resents Mysterio for ruining his moment at WrestleMania and may finally decide to betray him at Backlash. Balor could interfere in the Intercontinental Championship match at the PLE on Saturday and potentially cost Mysterio the title. This would cause The Judgment Day to become even more fractured and may lead to the end of the popular faction.

