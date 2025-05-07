4 Mistakes Triple H must not make at WWE Backlash 2025

WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event, Backlash, is just three nights away. The marquee event will take place on May 10, 2025, at the Enterprise Center in St.Louis. The fans have a lot of expectations from this event after WrestleMania 41. There have been mixed reactions from the WWE Universe over this year's Mania.

The fans expected WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, to deliver a banger in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. However, the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena was a huge letdown. With no showing of The Rock in the main event, the match ended without any excitement.

Similarly, the contest between Gunther and Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship also failed to lit the spark. A section of fans is also against the creative decisions made by Triple H that happened at Mania. The Backlash PLE could be the event where Hunter can correct the wrongs and bring things back on track.

On that note, we point out four mistakes Triple H must not make at WWE Backlash.

#4. Should not have Orton lose clean to John Cena at Backlash

John Cena will defend his WWE Undisputed Championship against his arch-rival, Randy Orton, in the main event of the night. The Champ is speculated to retain the title against The Viper, though. However, Triple H should not make the mistake of having Orton lose the match clean to John Cena.

Randy Orton's credibility in the company would take a severe blow if he is made to put over a heel John Cena and that too in his hometown. This is the first time in the history of WWE that a face, Randy Orton, will square off against a heel, Cena. So, Cena should win by use of some unfair means to beat Orton. This kind of booking would also keep the door open for another match between the two with more weeks to build.

#3. Becky Lynch should beat Lyra Valkyria for the Intercontinental title

Triple H should not book Lyra Valkyria to win the match against Becky Lynch at Backlash. Doing so would ruin The Man's heel turn. While Lyra has graciously carried the Intercontinental title so far, it would be appropriate for her to drop the gold at Backlash.

There has been speculation that Bayley, whom Becky Lynch attacked before WrestleMania 41, can return and take out Becky. However, Hunter should not commit the mistake of getting The Role Model return so early. Becky should score the win against Lyra at Backlash, and then Bayley can return on RAW, a few weeks later, to challenge her for the title. The two of them can clash against each other at Money in the Bank PLE.

#2. Jacob Fatu should not drop the United States title

The Samoan Werewolf will defend his newly won United States Championship at Backlash in a Fatal Four-Way match. His opponents would be LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. While Knight has minimal chances of winning back his title, the Scottish Warrior can, however, ruin the night for Jacob. Moreover, a potential betrayal from Solo Sikoa can also cost Jacob Fatu his title.

Triple H should not book Jacob Fatu as a loser in this match. If this happens, it will kill all the hype and excitement that has been around the 33-year-old superstar. Despite being a heel, Fatu has attained enormous popularity, and this was the reason he was booked for a title match at Mania. Getting Jacob Fatu to beat the likes of Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will further strengthen his standing in WWE.

#1. Main Event must not end on a low like WrestleMania 41

The main event of WWE Backlash should not end on a low note like WrestleMania 41. It should end on high with either John Cena dropping the title to Randy Orton, or The Rock should return to confront Orton.

There are chances of the Final Boss returning at Backlash because the Apex Predator took swipes at him in the last edition of SmackDown. The Rock can return and give Orton a Rock Bottom, letting Cena score the pin. This might also bring Cody Rhodes to return and confront The Rock and John Cena. This could be a desirable way to end things at Mania, rather than Cena simply beating Orton in a short match. It remains to be seen how The Game has planned the big event in St. Louis.

